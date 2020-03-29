By CHRIS HART

Successful people have some interesting habits. They focus their attention on what’s happening to them at that moment. Because it’s the only moment they can control.

The past is gone, the future is uncertain, and today’s opportunities will never come again. So approach every day as if it is the most important moment in your life.

Once you stop just reacting to events, you’ll realise that each day is full of challenging and exciting experiences. People will start treating you differently, and good things will start happening to you.

You also need to let go of your past, especially if it was awful. So do your best to understand your history, forgive anyone who needs forgiving, and let it go. Suddenly you’ll feel you’re really in control of your life. And you’ll stop missing opportunities because you’re no longer thinking about something that happened years ago.

ANXIOUS

The same goes for the future. Only worry about things that you can do something constructive about. So if you’re anxious about your health, don’t put things off, see your doctor. But if you fear getting older, don’t be. It’s unavoidable. Successful people make plans for the things that they can control, and let go of the rest.

Make the most of today by aiming to do your best in every single thing you do. You’ll fail sometimes, everyone does. Failing’s fine — just learn from your mistakes. Aiming for second best isn’t. So know what your goals are, make a plan to achieve them, and get going. Following a real, do-able plan is far better than just hoping something will turn up.

Above all, once you’ve decided to do something, just do it. Without agonising over the decision. Hesitation just means someone else gets there first. Face your fears instead of letting them control your life. And constantly be looking out for the clues that show something in your life is about to change so you’re never surprised by unexpected events.

Successful people also listen hard whenever their intuition starts warning them that they’re about to do something wrong.

OLD FASHIONED

That may sound rather old-fashioned, but the truth is you always know right from wrong. So listen to your feelings, think about the effects your decisions might be having on your partner, family or friends and stay on the straight and narrow path.

I know it sometimes looks like the bad guys have it made. But they don’t sleep at night. Nobody really likes them. Inside they’re anxious, lonely and scared. It’s better to be loved, believe me.

Successful people also know what’s really important. Like being kind. Not hurting people. Making time for your loved ones. Being loyal to your friends. Keeping your promises. Teaching your children good values.