When I was preparing for Kakamega Forest Marathon late last year, only a few people joined me in the practice sessions.

In fact, only the beautiful Rumona, the lovely wife of my brother Ford, ran with me to the end. The rest — Fiolina, Nyayo, Kuya and even Bensouda only joined me for just a day or two and gave up.

Many called me mad for running around aimlessly while others said I had time and money to waste.

If anyone had told me that lots of people in Mwisho wa Lami would be running and exercising every day a few months later, I would have told them ‘No Way’.

But this is what is happening here, all thanks to corona, or Covid-19, for those who went to school.

It all started with Kizito, the cousin I was taken into quarantine with, albeit in different places. After the quarantine, Kizito’s wife Nimo, and two children joined him at home.

They were scheduled to travel back to Nairobi but just two days before their travel date, movement in and out of Nairobi was stopped.

BORING TIMES

So he had to stay around with his family. His wife and children were quite excited about village life, but we knew they would soon be bored.

And indeed they were. Because there wasn’t must happening — people weren’t visiting each other as usual.

Even for us teachers, it was increasingly getting boring sitting in the house the whole day. The only extra-curricular activity I was initially getting involved in was going to Hitler’s, which needed money. Something I did not have every day.

Two and a half weeks ago, as I walked to Hitler’s in the evening, I met Nimo jogging. Let’s just say she was walking.

What struck me was how she was dressed. She had a tight pink trouser, and a tighter matching top that showed her complete body structure.

She was jogging alongside her two children: Micky and Mouse. But the centre of attraction was her. I changed my usual route to Hitler’s so I could have this view for a longer time.

I met her the next day but this time she was with the beautiful Rumona. Rumona was dressed in equally attractive attire that Pius had bought her for Kakamega Marathon.

“Please join us tomorrow,” Rumona asked me. I eagerly accepted. Kizito was at Hitler’s that day, and he complained how life was boring. “Time does not move at all,” he said. “It is like one day is made up of 72 hours.”

EASING PRESSURE

Kuya joined in: “I think the real issue is lack of money; if you have money you can never lack something to do.”

He was right. If we had money we would be spending time at Cosmos Bar. I know some of you think that bars were closed but I will tell you this, they were closed for only those without money. If you have money these places are accessible.

“I think we should start running,” said Kizito. “My wife runs every day and it makes her feel better.” We agreed to run the next morning.

Kizito suggested that we do serious running in the morning, then join the ladies in the evening for a light jog.

The next morning, Kizito and I met at the field near Hitler’s, and we went for some fairly serious road work.

After running, we stretched then passed by Hitler’s before going home. In the evening, we joined Nimo and Rumona for a jog.

That day they covered a longer distance as they were not afraid of getting back home late.

We ran again the next morning, with Kuya and Tito joining us. In the evening, we joined the ladies. Kuya came with his wife Sella.

WORKOUT SESSION

Soon enough, quite a good number of people were joining us in the morning runs, but evening jogs were exclusive for the six of us — Kizito and his wife Nimo, Kuya and his wife Sella, beautiful Rumona, and yours truly.

We would start jogging at around 5.30pm until 7pm, when Kuya and Kizito would leave with their wives.

I would take Rumona to her home then walk to my house, expect for one or two days when she insisted that I take supper at her place.

On some days, we opted to do workouts. Kuya guided us through some workouts lasting for about an hour.

A few days later, we admitted Tito and his wife Sandra as well as Lena to the exclusive evening club.

One such workout session took place last Tuesday. After the usual stretches, Kuya asked us to be in pairs for the workout session.

Kuya paired with his wife Sella, Kizito with Nimo, Tito with Sandra, Nyayo with Lena, while I paired with Rumona.

Kuya would demonstrate an activity with his wife and ask us to exercise in pairs. There was one that required men to do press-ups while carrying our partners on the back.

It was tough but men have never shown weakness in the presence of ladies. With Rumona on my back, her arms around me, I, like everyone else, started doing my 20 press-ups. We were halfway when we heard a woman shouting angrily.

“Is this what you come to do every day in the name of running?” It was Fiolina. She ignored the fact that everyone was doing the same exercise.

FITNESS

“What if your brother Ford found you with his wife that way? He will shoot you dead!” I tried to explain that it was just a simple workout.

Even Kuya and Nimo tried to cool Fiolina down, but failed. “You want to bring us corona again Dre?” she asked. “If you want exercises, I can show you how to go about it.

You don’t need to leave home to do such.” And just like that, the session ended, and people walked home.

Since then I have been running with Fiolina every evening. Let us just say we have been walking.

She does not allow me to talk to anyone, and she insists that we wear masks as we walk.