In today’s hyperactive world, parents feel they have to constantly push their children to do well. Extra tuition, extra classes, you name it.

But children actually make their own way in the world. In fact, most of what contributes to your children’s future success comes from their genes, and the way they interact with the world outside your house.

For example, even babies already have their own completely unique personalities, as every parent knows. And children learn far more new words from their friends in the playground than from you.

Of course there are still lots of ways in which you can make a big difference to their lives. Teaching them your values, for example. Or how to make good choices.

Like less Instagram and more homework. But the most effective way to ensure their success is by devoting more time to your partner.

Because your children will be more successful if you and your spouse are happy. While devoting your entire lives to your children makes them demanding and difficult.

AFFECTIONATE

Modern relationships often fail because parents focus too much on the children. So instead, focus on making sure yours is an example on which your children can build their lives.

It’s not extra tuition that makes them succeed, it’s you showing them what good relationships are all about.

Because when children see that their parents are happy together, it inspires them to learn the skills that will ensure they turn out well. And to have good relationships of their own.

Of course children do need lots of attention and encouragement. But it’s also important for them to see their parents doing things together just because they love one another.

You don’t have to do anything special. They’ll know that you have a good relationship from seeing you being affectionate together, teasing, touching, and just having a quiet drink together.

We’ve become so obsessed with achievement that we’ve forgotten how important it is for children to see that their parents love one another.

Modern life also makes us reluctant to let our children build relationships with other children and adults. Or take risks. Both of which limit their development.

ROLE MODEL

And anxious parents, who quite obviously think that their children can’t be trusted, create neurotic children who have no faith in themselves, or ability to do anything.

Above all, one of the best ways of getting your child to do something is by personal example. Whether you’re showing them your values by how you interact with others, or your interests by what you do.

So it’s no accident that people who enjoy a lot of sports, for example, find that their children need little persuasion to take part themselves.