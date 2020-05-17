By MWALIMU ANDREW

Those who know me know that I am Mwisho wa Lami’s farmer number one. My maize farm is the best tended, and I apply all the agricultural practices I learnt in 4K Club many years ago.

My beans – Wairimu beans - that I plant sparsely between the maize, are recognised for being the cleanest. After the main season, I usually plant ground nuts. Anyone who has tasted them, will tell you they are the sweetest njugus you will get anywhere in the world. And the results are instant.

Along the river, I have planted some of Mwisho wa Lami’s sweetest arrow roots. The only challenge is that, we have a small dispute as to whether the place is mine or my brother Pius’. As such I have not been able to maintain the arrow roots well.

But there is only one problem with my farming. I rarely touch a jembe, or any farm tool. I usually just give instructions to the people I hire to do the farm work.

MONEY FLOWING

But with coronavirus keeping us at home and no money flowing in the economy, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find people to send to the farm. The chief has also been moving around telling people to practice social distancing, which means that no more than three people should be contracted to work on a farm.

But I suspect the real reason I was having problems having people come to my farm was because I still owe many of them some money. I am yet to pay Nyayo, who use his oxen to till the farm for me. Nor have I paid those who helped us plant in late March. Yet as at last week, the maize was begging to be weeded.

“We risk getting a bad harvest unless we weed the maize,” Fiolina told me the other week.

“Why don’t you call some of your students to come weed for you?” she asked me. I have done it before. But I usually do so when schools are up and running, in my capacity as the deputy headmaster. With schools closed for closed for over two months now, I can tell you that even the students now look at us as equals.

VERY EXCITED

“Why don’t we do it ourselves,” Fiolina asked last Sunday evening. “We are five of us.” How had I not thought of that. Come to think of it; my Fiolina, Electina, Honda, Branton and myself, if we got serious, would take at least three days to complete weeding the farm. And as owners, we would do a better job than workers whom we pay. I agreed with Fiolina that we would try this – starting Tuesday. We did not have enough jembes, so on Monday I borrowed three.

Early Tuesday morning, we all went to the farm after breakfast. I was dressed in an old Kaunda plus shoes to protect my toes. I assigned the children four lines each, while Fiolina and I took six lines.

Then I went around showing everyone how weeding is done and how to direct the jembe well so that you only uproot the weed.

The two girls and Branton were initially very excited, as I had promised to get them something if they did a good job, but just half an hour into it, I did not need a calculator to conclude that they regretted having come to the farm.

And it did not take long before Electina’s jembe broke. Fiolina told her to go and start preparing lunch. You should have seen how happy Electina was. Honda asked if she should also join Electina, but we said No. She was struggling, and even where she was weeding would need repeat work. At some point she sat down.

“Please go home and help your sister to prepare the food,” Fiolina told her, just half an hour after Electina had left.

Branton was so upset, but he wasn’t speaking. He had initially started very fast, as he wanted to finish before the ladies. Now they had left him in the farm. He slowed down work.

BROKE HIS JEMBE

He was ready to do anything to be told to go home. I was ready to do anything to keep him in the farm. I was not surprised when he broke his jembe too. He was looking forward to being released, but Fiolina gave him the jembe that Honda had been using. Branton used it then complained that it was blunt.

“Please stop being lazy,” Fiolina told him. “You are now a man.” She gave him the jembe she had been using, and she left to go and supervise the girls prepare for us lunch. We toiled with an angry Branton on the farm. The hot sun was up and left for home at about 1pm. Lunch was ready.

The next day, we started early before breakfast. Fiolina assigned Electina to cook breakfast and lunch while Honda was washing that day. Fiolina remained at home to supervise he two girls. Only angry Branton and I went to the farm.