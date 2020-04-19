How to exercise with limited movement and space

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

A joke doing rounds on the internet depicts how a primary school class might look like when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Besides looking like bushy persons in an adult education class, the learners are also helplessly overweight. The image has obvious exaggerations but it conveys an apt message: people are going to get plumper and more unfit during this period of restricted movement.

It is a worry for everyone across the globe, from blue-collar employees to high-flying athletes. For athletes, videos abound showing them exercising hard from their homes using some of the top-of-range home exercise equipment.

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga recently gave a glimpse of the items he uses at home to keep his body in tip-top shape, which comprise weights, rollers and other items.

Elsewhere, celebrities are leading the way in showing how it can be done through videos shared on social media. From Bollywood star Katrina Kaif to American supermodel Naomi Campbell and South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi, celebrities are demonstrating that it is possible to kip fit even with limited movement.

How can one go about it? Lifestyle asked two fitness enthusiasts to write on the subject.

OTIENO OGEDA: How to make use of outdoor running while it lasts

Quite a number of Kenyans are now working from home since the government issued various directives aimed at tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this new development, most Kenyans, particularly those in Nairobi, have started working out in a bid to kill the boredom that comes with compliance to the government’s stay-at-home directive. This is commendable as long as one is able to squeeze a few minutes of their time to keep fit.

A number of Kenyans are now hitting the roads as early as 5am once the curfew hour is over — some running and others walking.

Before Covid-19, a handful of Kenyans could be seen running in the morning and evenings. The surging numbers of joggers is a good thing.

There have been debates on the right time to work out. With my three years of intense workout, I have realised that any time is appropriate, depending on your daily schedule.

Personally, I combine morning and evening workout; which involves long runs and strength training in the gyms in the morning and evening respectively.

With the stay-at-home requirement taking a toll on us, a number of Kenyans prefer doing morning runs compared to evening runs — which is quite understandable as they go to rest at home the whole day now that movements have been restricted.

My mornings start with an average of 15 to 30-kilometre runs and evening gym workouts.

The proper tools to guide one through

With the advancement of technology, a number of apps are being used by most runners to gauge their speed, distance, steps and the amount of calories burnt in a specific run.

Anyone with a smartphone can easily install an app to guide them in their runs. The most popular apps among runners are Strava, Garmin, and Nike Run Club. They motivate runners.

How best to workout with directives on masks, curfew times

While on the road, runners should ensure they keep a social distance and wear masks. Running with a mask on is not an easy undertaking, especially now that most roads are packed with runners.

These masks come in different designs and colours. Is there a mask I would recommend for working out?

It would be difficult to give a recommendation. Running involves heavy breathing and when a mask is used to cover the two breathing channels, everything changes.

Personally, I have been running with clinical masks as they are lighter and easier to adjust from the end of the straps.

One of the challenges I have experienced while running with a mask is the difficulty in breathing. As a result of this, I have seen some guys wrongly trying to adjust the mask by touching the front with their hands.

It is easy for someone to easily contaminate their hands during workout by touching different surfaces.

I know most recreational runners may be facing the same challenge of running with a mask. The best way to stay safe is by avoiding running in groups and keeping off routes that are flooded by other runners.

If you have to run while in the company of other runners, try as much as possible to minimise the number of running partners to help you maintain the recommended 1.5-metre social distance and make sure you wear masks to protect you.

Certainly, running while wearing a mask has affected my pace because there is no way you can run faster with the protective gear covering your breathing channels.

I have invented a way of doing so — by covering my mouth fully and nose partially to allow the inhalation and exhalation of air during the run.

This is the reason I have been running in less congested terrains because my nose is partially exposed.

How to make use of other family members at home

Family runs are important not only for building cohesion but also for helping members boost their immunity together.

The strong bond that comes with working out together is unmatched as children really feel protected and motivated doing the same thing as their parents.

I run with my children quite often and have seen one of them, who initially had self-esteem issues, improve.

Inculcating a fitness culture in children is key as they will appreciate the importance of staying healthy as they grow.

Exercise is fun and more interesting when you involve the rest of the family. The motivation from the family members does wonders.

In case a total lockdown comes …

There are a number of things a person can do at home without necessarily going out on the roads for a run or even to the gym.

One can always use body weight training exercises. These are exercises where one uses his or her own body weight to keep fit.

For instance, one can do push-ups, planks, squats, dips among others without going to the gym. For instance, you can use your bed to do arms workout for your triceps.

You can as well use quite a number of items in the kitchen to workout at the comfort of your house. A good example, you can use bottles of water as your weights and workout biceps and other workouts.

You can as well use the chapatti pan to do Russian twist exercise for your core workout. But before one does the aforementioned exercises, it is key for one to stretch and warm up.

Warming up and stretching before and after working out minimises injuries and enhances flexibility.

Muscles accumulate lactic acid during exercise and that needs to be managed after a run or workout. The lactic acid brings stiffness and soreness in the muscles.

The right outfits for exercising

While running out on the road or just doing a few cardio workouts within the compound, it is necessary to understand the type of clothes or gears one should wear.

These include shoes, socks, pants and tops. Inasmuch as one can walk in any attire, running calls for a sports gear that comes with comfort and warmth, especially when one is running in a very cold environment.

The shoe one wears during a run plays an important part in comfort and mitigation of injuries.

I have seen a number of runners ignorantly run while wearing the wrong type of shoes. Research says that wearing the wrong type of shoes has killed many athletes’ fitness dreams.

The best way to avoid these unnecessary injuries caused by wearing wrong shoes is by buying new shoes and avoiding second-hand pairs.

Second-hand shoes come with myriad of challenges. You will find that the previous wearer’s feet were not the same as yours even though you wear the same shoe size.

His or her feet shape and how he walked in them differ from yours. Everyone has a unique shoe shape and walking or running style.

Most back injuries are caused by runners who run in wrong shoes.

How to eat right to match exercise

There have been a number of discussions around what to eat and what not to eat. Well, there are different goals for every athlete.

A body builder’s training is totally different from that of elite runners. Even runners who do short races eat and train differently from marathoners.

Marathons are long and exhaustive and that calls for significant amount of carbohydrates that get burnt in the process.

For recreational runners and anyone who just wants to keep fit, I always recommend a balanced diet eaten on time and enough sleep — at least eight hours.

Ogeda is a fitness enthusiast based in Nairobi. Twitter: @oohmyfitness; Facebook: Zoezi Maisha; Instagram: Zoezi_maisha

* * *

STACEY NJOKI: A simple home workout routine

Staying true to a fitness goal during these times of social distancing will bring guaranteed results, but it calls for discipline.

Below are 10 of the workout routines you can employ at home, and ensure you do three sets of 10-15 repetitions:

1. Jumping jacks also known as star jumps

2. Standing crunches: while standing, alternate knee to opposite elbow movement.

3. Press-ups/ push-ups on knees: Like during ordinary press-ups, keep arms straight, palms on the floor. But unlike press-ups, you bend your knees and keep them on the floor.

4. Triceps dips/chair dips: Place hands shoulder-width apart on the surface you are dipping from, gripping the front edge. Straighten arms at start position with legs bent and feet flat on the ground. Lower your body towards the floor until arms form 90-degree angles then engage triceps to press back to start.

5. Inchworms/walkouts: walk with hands on the floor from a bent over toe-touch position into a straight arm plank.

6. Squats: place feet at hip-distance apart, keep heels on the ground all through the squat

7. Standing lateral leg raises: keep core muscles tight, lift your leg approximately 45 degrees and lower in a controlled smooth manner.

8. Step-ups: requires one to step up and down off a step. Keep feet and knees pointed forward.

9. Plank: support forearms on the ground, with elbows under shoulders; keep hips levelled with the head. Hold position for 30-60 seconds.

10. ‘Superman’: kneeling on hands and knees, with the head up and chin tucked, lift one arm forward and the opposite leg back. Keep alternating sides.

Points to note: you should plan and set out a time period during the day for some workout, at least 30 minutes a day.

You can find many home workout videos online and you can also check out my home exercises. Walk more often. Avoid being in a sedentary position for too long.

Stand up and do a few stretches. Interrupt sitting and reclining time every 30 minutes.

* * *

How to eat right

Plan your meals. Try to plan your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the week, making sure you stick to your calorie allowance.

You may find it helpful to make a weekly shopping list. Avoid over-purchasing, which subsequently leads to overconsumption of food.

Don’t skip breakfast. Skipping breakfast won't help you lose weight. You could miss out on essential nutrients and end up snacking more throughout the day because you feel hungry.

Eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are low in calories and fat, and high in fibre — three essential ingredients for successful weight loss. They also contain plenty of vitamins and minerals.

Prepare home-cooked meals. Spending more time at home now offers the possibility to cook and make recipes you previously didn’t have time to make.

Many healthy and delicious recipes can be found online. Be aware of portion sizes by using smaller plates.

By doing this, you may gradually get used to eating smaller portions without going hungry. It takes about 20 minutes for the stomach to tell the brain it’s full, so eat slowly and stop eating before you feel full.

Eat regular meals. Eating at regular times during the day helps burn calories at a faster rate. It also reduces the temptation to snack on foods high in fat and sugar.

Drink plenty of water. People sometimes confuse thirst with hunger. You can end up consuming extra calories when a glass of water is really what you need.

Eat high-fibre foods. Foods containing lots of fibre make you feel full, which is perfect for losing weight.

Fibre is only found in food from plants such as fruit and vegetables, wholegrain bread, oats, quinoa, brown rice and brown pasta.

Limit your salt intake. Availability of fresh foods may decrease and, therefore, it may become necessary to rely on canned, frozen and processed foods.

Many of these foods contain a high level of salt. In order to consume less salt, that is less than five grammes per day, prioritise foods with reduced or no added salt.

Don’t stock junk food and limit your sugar intake. If you crave something sweet, fresh fruit should always be a priority.

To avoid temptation, try to not stock junk food such as chocolate, biscuits, crisps and sweet fizzy drinks — at home.

Instead, opt for healthy snacks such as fruit (frozen fruits, canned fruits and dried fruits with no added sugar are also a good option), unsalted rice cakes, oat cakes, unsalted or unsweetened popcorn and natural fruit juice.

Limit your fat intake. Opt for cooking methods that require less or no fat such as steaming, grilling or sautéing instead of frying foods.

Prefer foods that contain healthy sources of unsaturated fats such as fish and nuts. To limit saturated fats, trim excess fat from meat and poultry and choose skinless options.

Read food labels. Knowing how to read food labels can help you choose healthier options. Use the calorie information to work out how a particular food fits into your daily calorie allowance.

Avoid foods that contain trans-fats such as processed and fried foods like doughnuts and baked goods, including biscuits, pie crusts, frozen pizzas and margarine.

Cut down on alcohol. A standard glass of wine can contain as many calories as a piece of chocolate. Over time, drinking too much can easily contribute to weight gain.