By CHRIS HART

More by this Author

The world is constantly changing and will never be the same again, even if it weren’t for coronavirus. So you need to learn how to cope with an uncertain future.

That starts with developing a deep belief in your ability to deal with the unexpected. Because whenever things change, most people focus on what they’re losing. Don’t be like that.

Stand out from the crowd by welcoming every change. Someone who leans into challenges rather than running away from them.

It helps to develop a different attitude toward work. Be committed to your employer, of course, but make sure your job is not the only thing in your life.

And, especially, don’t define yourself in terms of your profession. You have values and abilities. So develop a clear sense of what you want to accomplish in life.

Maybe your primary focus is your family? Or your community? Pursue your vision by setting realistic goals that match the realities of a turbulent world.

Build real friendships and relationships, and make yourself visible to the public. Give talks, mentor young professionals and do voluntary work. Develop a truly professional presence online.

NETWORKING

Constantly reinvent yourself. Develop your talents, and master a relevant new skill set every few years. Learn how to negotiate.

To communicate with impact. To listen and understand other people’s point of view. And network! Start by getting along better with your colleagues.

Find ways to meet people from other departments. Join your professional society, and organisations like Rotary. And check out everyone you meet in the world of work such as potential clients, suppliers, other professionals, people in interesting organisations and even strangers you meet at parties.

It only takes a few minutes. A few polite questions that establish what position they’re in, what their interests are and so on.

Move on if there’s no match because networking is about finding the few key individuals who can help you reach your goals. Who’re in the right place to say ‘you should consider …?’ at the right moment.

That’s the tricky bit. Because very few people really think clearly about developing long term goals. Or how they will fit in with your personal and family objectives, your core values, and what you can give back to the community.

PORTFOLIO CAREER

Build more resilience in your plans by minimising your spending and maximising your savings, so you can survive longer when you run short of money.

You’ll be surprised at how much more confident that will make you feel, and what opportunities it creates. For starting a business, for example.

And considering a portfolio career. A mix of several activities such as part-time work, freelancing, consulting, training or a small business, so that you’re no longer dependent on a single organisation.

Also consider working online so you’re able to work for people all over the world.