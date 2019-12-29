By Joe Babendreier

“What child is this? / Who laid to rest / On Mary’s lap is sleeping.” Who would dare look at this baby, lying in his mother’s arms, and accuse him of being proud?

The Letter to the Philippians (2:6) says that Christ “did not cling to his equality with God but emptied himself out.” And yet many of us, calling ourselves Christians, never seem to learn. He humbled himself. And what do we do?

Pride, pride, pride. It’s sickening really, except that it usually doesn’t make us sick. We feed on our pride. We’re like vultures eating rotten meat. We notice the pride in others instantly. That kind of pride does makes us sick.

DELICACY

But our own pride remains a delicacy we look forward to, a staple food we pile on our plate, a poisonous fruit we have learned to savour. Far from noticing our own pride, we barely suspect that we might be guilty of it.

A medieval sage once said: “The most lucrative business in the world is to buy people for what they are worth and sell them for what they think they are worth.”

The Baby Jesus is lying in a manger because there was no room for him anywhere else in Bethlehem. He teaches us humility.

Without saying a word, the Saviour of the World shows us the “low road” that leads to the heights of heaven. If you find it difficult to be humble, ask him to help. If you have no idea where to begin, ask him to help.

Then we must look for the sign of pride that shows up most often in our behaviour — namely this: we judge others. We take one look and, already, we’re convinced.

The tell-tale sign is the judgemental phrase that escapes us in an unguarded moment: “Look at what so-and-so is doing! You won’t find me falling into that ditch!” We think we’re better. We think we deserve favour from God for being such good Christians.

WORSHIP

If you have managed to do good for others, to spend time reading the Bible and joining others to worship God, beware of congratulating yourself for being such a holy person. Jesus was not exaggerating when he told his disciples: “Without me, you can do nothing.”

A saint once said, “Learn the lesson that Jesus teaches in Bethlehem. If you want to be holy, be humble. If you want to be very holy, be very humble.”

God often shows us how to do this by allowing something to happen that humiliates us. When it comes, treat it like a treasure. Don’t lash out with words of self-defence.