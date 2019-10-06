By CHRIS HART

More by this Author

Being passionate about what you do has always been one of the keys to a good life. But being passionate comes in two flavours. And one of them has a dark side.

The upside to being passionate is achieving the very best that you’re capable of. So for example, athletes who focus on perfecting their skills achieve far more than those who only want to outdo their competitors.

Your personal best’s all about you and no one else.

But some people become obsessed with being better than everyone else. They become driven by the fame that comes from becoming good at something, rather than the activity itself.

There’s nothing wrong with being acknowledged, of course. Athletes love winning. Closing a big sale feels great. Facebook “likes” feel really good. But if likes and admiration and wealth become what drives you,

then you’ve tied your self-worth to something that’s ultimately outside your control. And you won’t ever feel truly satisfied. Because we always want more: more money, fame, followers, whatever.

Advertisement

You’ll be happier if you avoid judging yourself against others. Instead, compare yourself only to yourself, and focus on constantly improving your performance.

PASSION FROM WITHIN

So at work, aim to make the best contribution you can, rather than chasing bonuses. In your sports training, aim to master your body and improve your speed or skills. Not only on increasing your rankings. Love

your spouse for the joy of being together. Not because you want to get more likes on Facebook than all the other couples. Your passion should never come from the outside. It should always come from within.

So enjoy a big win for a day, and then get back to work. Focus on how effectively you work or train, rather than the rewards. Applause and acclaim will only make up a tiny fraction of your life. But the skills you

gain from what you do are priceless.

So never stop thinking about what you’re doing. Let that be what inspires and rewards you.

Avoid doing things that don’t matter. Focus every minute on improving your abilities, so that there’s nothing else you’d rather be doing.

STAY OPTIMISTIC

Always be optimistic, constantly chasing your next goal, and always certain that you’re going to achieve it.

Get up early. Be so eager to start your day that you can’t sleep in. Because your mind is full of ideas for the day ahead.

Are you willing to take big risks? No one takes risks for something they’re only mildly interested in!

Never do anything half-heartedly. Whatever you’re doing, really go for it. And when you’re relaxing, really relax. Nothing in between.

Then you’ll find that you’re always motivated and excited. You’ll stop thinking about work-life balance. Because what you do is who you are, so there’s no separating the two. It’s what you live, eat and breathe. So