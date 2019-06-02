Every couple’s different, but here’s a few to start you off.

Chances are you’ll get a good reaction, and before long you’ll be a natural!

Practice! And do some preparation and planning! Make a list of a few things to say, and look for opportunities to try them out.

By CHRIS HART

Successful married couples say ‘I love you’ to each other all the time. But even ‘I love you’ can soon sound stale if it’s all you ever say.

The trouble is, thinking of nice things to say to your spouse doesn’t always come easy. Especially if you’re not so good at small talk, or being romantic. So what can you do to improve?

‘Good morning!’ So that your partner knows that they’re the first thing on your mind when you open your eyes.

‘You smell good!’ ‘You look great!’ ‘Your skin feels lovely!’ ‘I love waking up next to you!’ OK, maybe they sound a bit corny, but deliver any of them with a kiss and they’ll definitely make your partner’s day.

And remind you why you married them.

‘I’ll do it.’ You can imagine why this is popular, even if you’re only going to put the kettle on.

‘Yes.’ Consciously try to say yes far more often than you say no.

‘Yes let’s do it!’ A sense of spontaneity and adventure really livens up a relationship. Let your partner know that you’re up for a bit of craziness from time to time.

‘Thank you!’ Saying thank you doesn’t come naturally, but it’s by far the best way to ensure that your spouse knows they’re not being taken for granted.

‘I’m sorry’ doesn’t come naturally either! But it lets your partner know that you recognise you’ve made a mistake and that you’re working on fixing it.

‘I can’t wait to see you!’ Your partner needs to know that you’re excited about being together.

‘How was your day?’ Listening to your partner talk about their day shows that you care about them.

‘I like the way you …’ ‘You’re really good at …’ Whether it’s dealing with your toddler’s tantrums, changing a light bulb, making breakfast, driving the car, whatever. If your spouse handled it well, compliment them and they’ll feel secure and appreciated.

‘I like doing things with you.’ Let them know that when you’re together, even simple stuff like shopping or travelling are enjoyable.

Chances are, making you happy is high on your partner’s priority list. Let them know they’re doing a good job.

‘You have really sexy hands / eyes …’ Customise with whatever works for you.

‘You turn me on!’ Add some raunchy details, like exactly what it is that gets you going, and your evening will definitely improve …

‘I’m proud of you.’ ‘I support you.’ ‘I trust you.’ ‘I really respect you …’ I’m sure you do, but how often do you tell them?