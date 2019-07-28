By WILLIAM RUTHI

More by this Author

When Joseph Gathobia first arrived in Afghanistan slightly over six years ago, he had heard the stories, the boilerplate that accompanies most information about that Asian country: “Be careful where you go, who you talk to, where you eat.”

Some warnings were also scary: “A mortar, even a bomb, might detonate when you least expect it”, or “a friendly face might moult into a dead-cold sniper”.

But the thrill of working in a foreign country, dangers notwithstanding, trumped any concerns.

In 2013, Gathobia was 29 years old and, having worked at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as an aircraft controller handling radio and tower communications for inbound planes for six years, the thought of change was refreshing. And so, he took a leap of faith and left for Afghanistan.

It was no an easy decision. This vast South Asian country has not known peace for decades and remains vulnerable to frequent Taliban attacks.

MORTAR ATTACK

Western military forces and foreign workers are particularly prime targets. But the lure of working in Afghanistan was too strong.

On his first sweltering night in Kandahar — the second largest city located south of the country — the warnings in the communiqué jumped from the paper and lit into the night.

“I couldn’t sleep.” Gathobia recalls. “There was a mortar attack and it was scary. I was ready to pack and leave for home the next day.”

But, he decided to stay and continue with his line of work. Although he had amassed considerable expertise while working at JKIA, he had to be re-orientated when he began working in Kandahar.

Gathobia’s current job involves maintaining radio contact with on-air military aircraft — both inbound and outbound.

It is a mostly technical task that involves knowledge of flight plans to avert possible collisions, breach of airspace rules and other violations.

While at work, he keeps in constant touch with the communication tower and also with the pilots.

GENESIS OF CONFLICT

Besides his occupation, he also had a lot to learn. There is a widespread — and not entirely untrue — sentiment that you will find a Kenyan in every country on Earth, no matter how remote or unlikely the location.

Afghanistan is a country mostly known for the Taliban — the radical Islamists who, for close to two decades, have been battling America and allied forces ever since terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Centre in New York, leaving in its wake death and untold trauma.

Afghanistan is also known for its large swathes of poppy crop, the raw material from which opium is extracted.

As such, it might appear to be the last country to inspire someone to have his visa stamped.

But like Gathobia, there are tens of Kenyans living and working in Afghanistan — mostly in camps governed by allied nations, including Germany, Britain, America and Italy, and others working for humanitarian organisations.

“There are Kenyans stationed at camps in the nation’s capital Kabul and Bagram,” Gathobia, 34, tells Lifestyle. “But rarely are there Kenyans involved in combat operations.”

Joseph Gathobia at Mazar Sharif camp in Afghanistan. PHOTO | COURTESY

AFGHAN LIFE

Gathobia worked at Kandahar for a year before being transferred to his current base, Mazār-e Sharīf, a camp run by Germans located about an hour’s flight from Kabul.

While Afghanistan is not exactly the most ideal tourist destination and there isn’t a rush at embassies for a visa, Gathobia says that beyond the public perception of that part of the world — shaped by images gleaned from news media of burqa-wearing women and children with frightened eyes — there is a warm side to the country.

“Afghan life right now is much better compared to when the war started (in the early 2000s),” Gathobia explains.

Most of his assertion is picked from conversations with locals and general observation. “Most people are friendly. I haven’t encountered racism. Funny, because the majority of dark-skinned people they have encountered are African-Americans. To them, we are all black Americans,” he laughs.

“But most of them have little knowledge of Africa.” In 2013, when Gathobia and a band of Kenyans landed in Kandahar, suspicions ran thick.

Then, foreigners were generally deemed infidels and, in various camps, gadgets like phones and laptops were banned.

“The authorities were concerned we would liaise with the Taliban and collude to attack the base,” Gathobia says. “But, we have earned their trust.”

KENYAN COMMUNITY

Each camp is operated by a different country. For example, Kandahar is an American base; Herat is operated by Italians, while Mazar Sharif, where Gathobia works, is under the Germans.

But even with the markedly improved peace and state of affairs, caution is paramount. “There are markets inside the army base and that’s where we interact with the Afghanis. It is still considered risky to venture outside,” Gathobia explains.

But once in a while, Kenyans living in this landlocked country gather to break bread, swap camp stories, and reminisce about home.

They have a revolving fund where they contribute to invest back home. Nearly all Kenyans are subcontracted to facilitate inside operations only.

Most of the talk during these rare meetings eventually comes around to cuisine.

It has become unanimous among the brotherhood that there is simply no substitute for ugali, and even the Afghani version of chapati is no match to the Kenyan doughy relative.

CULTURE

The most common dish is rice with sea food and biryani garnished with devil’s pepper. “You don’t know what you miss until you go without it,” Gathobia offers.

It is especially excruciating for those with a hollow leg as sale of alcohol is prohibited. The best one can hope for is grape juice.

Summers are extremely hot, with temperatures spiking to 44 degrees celsius, while winters plummet to below zero.

Over the years that Gathobia and fellow Kenyans have been in Afghanistan, they have attempted to learn Pashto — a widely spoken language in the country — and also mastered a smattering of Arabic.

“Tell me what you make of this,” he told this reporter while displaying characters that make up the language, when he toured the country recently.

Some people, when they learn of the Kenyans in their midst, naturally want to talk about “the land of Obama”, or track legends, but many more are curious about the country’s famed wildlife and acceptable weather.

It is based on this that Gathobia established a tour company that organises trips and manages events back home. He hopes to sell Kenya as a must-go destination.

MILITARY PRIESTS

Gathobia has a particularly favourite memory, one that has remained in his mind for years: As a practising Catholic, he once attended Mass and noted that the priest, even as he prayed and sat at the confessional booth, kept a gun by his side.

“For the first time ever, I learnt there are military priests who preside over Mass while armed,” he reports with a half-chuckle.

Such is life in a country where war has been part of the fabric and consciousness of the country for decades.

Afghanistan was invaded by the Soviets during the dreary days of the Cold War; the subsequent takeover by the Mujahedeen, and now by America and its allies.

One simply becomes inured to danger, which, according to Gathobia, makes Kenya, even with its own tremors, a land close to the fabled Eden.

“Friends I have made: Indians, Belgians, even ordinary Afghanis, ask about us; about Kenya. They want to know about the wildlife. It is pencilled somewhere in their to-do-list.”

“You return home with a keener appreciation of what your country offers,” Gathobia muses.

“Whenever I visit, I feel the warmth of the sun, and the fact that I can travel without restriction. You know, the old thing about missing your water when the well runs dry.”

TOURISM

With his tour company Jeici Safaris, which he formed in September 2018, Gathobia hopes to cash in on the gravy, to market Kenya.

The imminent withdrawal of American troops and its Nato counterparts is seen by pundits as a precursor to anarchy, but there is a generation of Afghanis — especially young people too young to remember the days prior to the invasion and who have grown on rap music — who prefer to look towards the sun.

When Kenyans interact with citizens mostly at the souks (markets located within the camps), the people talk about education and appear genuinely curious about the outside world.

His life is not too bad, he says. At the military camps, there is internet, Al Jazeera and other TV stations, and recreational services.

Life follows a routine, as it does in nearly all countries dotted with the pencil minarets of ancient mosques. At the crack of dawn, the muezzin blares on the speaker, summoning the faithful to prayer.

OPEN-MINDED

There are a few churches scattered within the military bases, but after one has heard the sonorous poetry of the muadhan for some time, rolling out a prayer rug doesn’t appear odd at all.

A conversation with Gathobia serves as a reminder that the world is wide and filling with people even where there isn’t a stampede of visa seekers.