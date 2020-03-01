By CHRIS HART

Happy couples aren’t any luckier than the rest of us. Because life throws exactly the same frustrations at them as everyone else.

They’re happy together because they’ve learnt a whole set of small skills that make all the difference between being happy and being miserable. And you can learn them too.

HAPPY COUPLES

For example, happy couples make a habit of constantly reminding each other of the nice moments they’ve shared.

They’ve learnt the little gestures, jokes or compliments that diffuse a row. They also know that some conflicts can’t be resolved, perhaps because they’re rooted in fundamental personality differences.

Happy couples have learnt to accept these differences and live with them, rather than getting trapped in endless pointless battles.

They’ve learnt to share their thoughts honestly with one another, without judgment or criticism. And they recognise the difference between telling the truth and insisting on telling everything.

For instance, sometimes it’s better to gloss over the fact that you don’t like his mother’s cooking. Happy couples often keep their thoughts to themselves, rather than create a situation from nothing.

IMPORTANT

Happy couples also spend a lot of time together. They do chores together, eat together and go to bed at the same time.

They make sure that for at least some of this time they’re alone together, so they can talk over anything important.

They also schedule longer times alone together, like a whole day or even a weekend. Nothing expensive. Maybe just a day when the children go to see grandma. But that time together gives them the chance to unwind and reconnect.

Happy couples have also figured out that there is a strong link between happiness and physical intimacy. And that includes a lot more than just sex. So happy couples touch a lot more than unhappy couples, but in briefer and non-sexual ways. Just a touch as they pass one another.

CLOSE

A caress at the kitchen sink. They seek every opportunity to be physically close, and always sit and sleep close together than less successful couples.

Happy couples don’t only enjoy each other’s company. They’re also highly seductive! They’re attentive, affectionate, and let each other know they’ll always say yes. There always seems to be a whiff of intimacy in the air around them. A little teasing and the hint of possibilities later.

SENSITIVE

Happy couples are also more sensitive to each other. Especially if one of them is feeling down or grumpy, maybe for example after a bad day at work. So if that happens, they make a special effort to lift their partner’s mood.

With a more intimate greeting for example. Or by being willing to listen to a tale of how awful their boss has been.