Men don't talk; so help him to open up

Every couple should be open with one another. But men have a tendency to keep their problems to themselves. So if something’s going wrong in your husband’s life, you might be the last to know.

He’ll be much more likely to open up to you if he’s sure you won’t give him a hard time. So, always be a good listener, and discuss any issues without criticism or contempt. And always be watching for hints that he’s worrying about something.

Like he may fret that he’s just not being successful enough. Every man wants to be thought of as a good provider, so if your husband’s worried about his income, he may keep his thoughts to himself. Watch instead for him becoming short tempered about the bills.

AVOID PROBLEMS

The best way to avoid problems is to make your family finances a joint effort. Pay for everything together, regardless of who makes what.

And whether he’s a CEO or just starting out, let him know you’re proud of him. Being appreciated means everything to a man.

The same is true about his role as a father. Recognise his efforts and he’ll do lots more with the children.

Many men worry about whether they’re in the right career. But your husband is unlikely to admit that to you. So ask him about his dreams and aspirations - and let him know you’ll do your best to help him achieve them.

Chances are he won’t tell you if he’s worried about losing his job. Instead, he’ll just get depressed or irritable.

Ask him directly if redundancy’s an issue, reassure him you’ll face the problem together, and start making what-if plans.

Men worry about getting older. He’ll talk about it more if he knows you still find him attractive. Show him you do by being a little more adventurous in bed, and tell him he’s getting nicer with age - most men actually do!

HEALTH

He’s not likely to talk about his health and will put off visiting the doctor even if he has real problems. So if you’re concerned about his health, say so and organise to go to the doctor together. He probably delayed making a will because of the emotions involved in thinking about death.

So if you’re worried about coping should anything happen to him, bring up the topic by saying how much he means to you.

Tell him how what he’s done for you and your kids will live on forever, and he’ll be more likely to discuss any fears you may have about the future.

Most important of all, he’ll almost certainly worry about whether he’s meeting your expectations in bed, even if you’re actually deliriously happy!

And if you do have any problems, he’ll think they’re his fault, even if they’re not.