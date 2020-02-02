By Yusuf K. Dawood

A few more funny incidents to entertain my readers and then we move to 1967, when another medical catastrophe hit us soon after our son Jan was born.

First, my encounter with Sohansingh, the Sikh gentleman, who had a thriving practice as a bone-setter.

He was part of a parallel alternative medicine like homeopathy, herbal, Ayurvedic medicine and witchcraft, which flourished in the country at the time.

Sohansingh got away with ordinary fractures of long bones, which he treated with the application of oily, smelly bandages and massage.

But he got in a mess when it came to complicated fractures, which ended with non-union or malunion, and his patients came to see me to put them right.

I met him at a Sikh wedding and took the opportunity of saying so to him. “Your management of ordinary simple fractures is alright but when it comes to complicated and difficult ones, it is better to send them to me because they end up with me anyway.”

SEVEN SONS

Taking a large gulp of whiskey from a glass with traditional measure, he replied amiably: “You might not know it but many of your complications end up with me!”

Next is what I told an Arab woman, which made her blush crimson with embarrassment, after she had lost her cancer-ridden breast to me.

When I discharged her after a surgery, she blessed me with heavy emotional voice. “I pray to Allah that you have seven sons,” she said.

This prayer was devised on the basis that my seven sons would carry on my legacy and look after me in old age.

She thought she left out Sister Kariuki – a stunningly beautiful staff nurse, recently promoted to the position of sister-in-charge of surgical ward – from her blessings, turned to her and repeated the same thing.

Population control campaign was at its height in Kenya so I gave a timely reply. “To avert a population explosion, I am sure you won’t mind if I have seven children with Sister Kariuki! It would be more fun if we did it together!” I said.

DIET SHEET

Then the story of an obese Shah woman who needed removal of her stone-filled gall bladder.

I did not fancy wading through a large layer of fat, so I gave her a diet sheet and scheduled to see her after a month.

When I saw her again, she looked heavier and Sister Kariuki confirmed it. “She has put on five pounds since we saw her last,” she informed me.

I gently reproached the woman but she defended herself. “I stuck to your diet sheet and religiously took the items written there after my usual food,” she said.

I didn’t waste more time on the diet sheet and went through eight inches of abdominal fat before visualising her gall-bladder with the help of metal retractors and two muscular assistants.

STRAY GRAZING

I had to deliver many speeches as Rotary governor and found my cue when the club president introduced me as a “breast specialist”.

At the beginning of my talk, I said: “As a breast surgeon, I am in an enviable position of undressing a woman to examine her breast and send a fee-note to her husband!”

Finally, because of my surgical commitments, I could not go out of Nairobi as often as I would have liked, so Marie would have to travel with the children.

Once when she was away, I put a notice in all four private hospitals in Nairobi which said: “Wanted a live-in locum while wife is away for two weeks. Remuneration negotiable. If interested, please apply. Confidential interview if application successful.”

I did not expect any response but received one from the nun’s hospital.

After a week, my note disappeared from the notice board and in its place, another was pasted which read: “Stray grazing strictly forbidden on Virgin Mary’s turf.”

FAREWELL SPEECH

After Uhuru was granted to Kenya on December 12, 1963, a rumour was circulating in the diplomatic circles that before presenting the Articles of Independence, Prince Philip, who represented the Queen asked Mzee Jomo Kenyatta: “Mr Prime Minister, are you sure you want to go through with this?”

I can’t vouch for this because though I was at the celebrations, I was nowhere near where this question was reportedly posed but knowing of Prince Philip’s ebullience and sense of humour, I can believe it was true.

It reminds me of a similar incident where Malcolm MacDonald, the last Governor of Kenya, paid glowing tributes to Mzee.

I believe the happy relationship between these two men was one reason Kenya’s independence was speedily achieved.

It happened at a farewell party organised at Sir Eboo’s house to say “kwaheri” to the departing governor.

In his farewell speech, MacDonald talked of the species of governors in danger of early extinction.

“Nobody will shed tears at this extinction as would happen if the lion or elephant became extinct,” MacDonald said.

JOMO'S PRESENCE

He then paid compliments to Mzee and his leadership. Mzee, who arrived late, was standing next to me, listening to the speech with great interest.

MacDonald received a big, well-deserved ovation. While the applause was on, the governor walked from the podium to where Mzee was and said to him: “I didn’t know you were here. If I had known, I would not have embarrassed you by saying such nice things about you!”

I heard those words because I was standing between Mzee and MacDonald. I am sure the governor knew that Mzee had arrived and uttered those kind words precisely because he wanted Jomo to hear them!