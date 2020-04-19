By MWALIMU ANDREW

All schools are closed, all thanks to coronavirus.

When that order came, we knew it would be for one or two weeks after which schools would be reopened. But more than a month later, it looks like this thing is just starting. We debated this last Thursday at Hitler’s.

“Tumechoka na watoto nyumbani,” said Alphayo, who now has to contend with hosting five grandchildren at home, and his children not sending money. “Hii corona ni kama ilikuja na njaa. Wato wanakula kweli kweli.”

Nyayo expressed similar sentiments, saying he has been feeling hungry more frequently than during pre-corona days.

“In fact, I think feeling hungry must be one of those symptoms of corona. Those who eat quickly suppress the virus but if you ignore the hunger pangs, the virus attacks in full force.”

Almost everyone seemed to agree that of late they have been having the urge to eat more often than before.

“There is nothing like that,” said Kizito. “It’s just that many of you are idle at home, and the mind tends to wander to food. Haven’t you heard the saying that an idle mind is a devil’s kitchen?”

LOCKDOWN

We wanted to laugh but could not do it loudly since we were at Hitler’s illegally, with the government having ordered all bars and drinking dens closed.

But Hitler’s has always been operating illegally ever since he started his trade, so corona was not going to stop him from operating.

“When will schools reopen?” asked Nyayo, saying he was tired of the children.

“There is no money yet the children are eating like ants, from morning to evening,” he said. “Even Anindo, my wife, who no longer attends chama meetings or church choir practice sessions, is just at home eating.”

I told them I suspect the schools will reopen mid next month. “That is too far,” complained Nyayo. “Schools should open the last week on April,” Rasto supported him, saying schools should compensate the time students have been away. “Three weeks can’t be lost just like that.”

It is Kizito who brought people back to reality. “I don’t know if you have seen what is happening in other countries like Italy,” he said.

No one had been in Italy so none of us answered. “Let me tell you, corona haijafika Kenya.”

He went on, “In Kenya, corona will peak in the next six weeks and that is when the government will order for a total lockdown. No one will be allowed to leave their homes.”

“That is not possible,” said Saphire. “I know the government can create Corona laws, but they can’t stop anyone from getting outside their home, tutakula nini?”

CHILDREN IDLE

Kizito said, “It is possible for the government to stop any movement,” he said. “Just here in the neighbouring Uganda, there is lockdown; no one is going outside. No one.”

“Kenya is not Uganda,” said Saphire. “Museveni is a dictator, who does not have a good Raila to oppose him. That is why he can order such. You can’t try that in Kenya now. Hata Moi hangeweza.”

Not liking the direction the discussion was taking, Kizito revived the original conversation. “The earliest the schools can re-open is in September if we are lucky.” He said.

“But from what I see, school will reopen in January next year.” Everyone was shocked. “So, what will we do with the children until then? We can’t just sit with them at home like that,” said Rasto.

Nyayo concurred. “Even if we were to go all the way to July, that is a long time. Even teachers strikes never take that long.”

“And the children can’t be allowed to go visit a relative. Wanakaa tu wakikula non-stop kama sungura, na kusumbua,” lamented Rasto.

TUITION

“But why are we worried, and Dre is here,” asked Alphayo. “He always does holiday tuition that keeps our children busy. Can he organise something?”

“This is different,” warned Saphire. “You can’t invite children for a tuition session; it will be called a gathering and you can be arrested. You can’t visit them for private coaching. Mambo ni ngumu.”

“I know but there must be a way out,” said Alphayo. “There must be a way Dre can teach our children; otherwise, we will not survive all these months.”

“Do you people want to tell me that children are not learning anything countrywide?” asked Rasto.

“It is not countrywide Rasto,” said Saphire. “It is worldwide. All schools across the world closed. So don’t worry; watoto wote duniani watakuwa wajinga.”

Kizito said his children, who are in Nairobi, are learning from home. “The teachers teach them via a computer or phone. So, they are not wasting time.”

“I told you,” said Alphayo. “There must be a way out. Dre, think of a way to keep our children busy wasibaki nyuma.”

My mind was busy at work. That evening I had a discussion with Kizito. He took me through several methods that Nairobi teachers are using to continue teaching their students.

ONLINE LESSONS

Kizito explained how his children follow classes from a laptop. “It’s a real class, you can see the teacher and ask questions.”

I told him that was not possible to do in Mwisho wa Lami. I was the only person with a laptop — although it is full of viruses and bacteria. No pupil has access to a laptop.

“If you are the only person around with a laptop, that makes you the only person who can do it,” said Kizito. He then linked me to a teacher in Nairobi to guide me. I spoke to him yesterday.

“To get started, focus on Class Eight pupils,” the teacher told me. “Form a WhatsApp group and add all of them. Run classes using this group. Create and share a timetable; send assignments every morning and daily.”

He went on: “You could also record short videos and share on the group, then give quick random assignments.”

“How do I charge?” I asked him. He reminded me that I was being paid a salary, so I needed not charge.

“But if I were you, I would start it for free, hook up students then start charging after a month. I tell you they will pay anything.”

After our talk, I immediately went to school and took a list of Class Eight students. I started finding out whether their parents had smartphones or the nearest WhatsApp phone they could access.