Pay the new principal a whole 16k? Not me

By MWALIMU ANDREW

More by this Author

When I first told Fiolina of my plans to open a state-of-the-art, high-end academy, she laughed at me, saying I did not know Mwisho wa Lami people.

“Madeni itakuuwa,” she said, laughing sarcastically. She told me she had been to many places (I think she meant villages) in the world but had never seen a place where people loved credit like Mwisho wa Lami.

“And they don’t pay.”

She said Tito’s wife had told her they closed down Busy Bee Academy because it was just accumulating debts. Parents were not paying school fees. “I think Tala, Branch, Mshwari and Fuliza should open their HQs

in Mwisho wa Lami,” she said.

I should have known better or even used myself as an example. Didn’t I have huge debts at Hilter’s? Had I even paid Branton’s school fees at Busy Bee? Didn’t I have several loans from the multiple loan apps I had

Advertisement

on my phone? For the last few weeks, I have been avoiding passing by the main Mwisho wa Lami market because of the many debts I practically owe every shopkeeper.

I knew many people in Mwisho wa Lami were in debt just like me. But that would not dissuade me from opening an academy. Not all debt is bad. Even Kenya owes other countries trillions of shillings but we haven’t

died. So I dismissed Fiolina and continued with my plans. After we brought down my house last weekend, we carried the materials to the new site and began construction. The day before, I had invited The Revered

Spiritual Superintendent of THOAG (The Holiest Of All Ghosts) Tabernacle Assembly to come pray for the school.

Apostle Elkana arrived that morning accompanied by his new deputy, Anindo, Nyayo’s wife. It was a complicated process that involved a lot of movement around the compound, and a very long prayer. I suspect

Apostle Elkana deliberately made it long so I could pay him more.

DREAM SCHOOL

Afterwards, he went to the house for a heavy breakfast as I left Nyayo to start the constructions work. All materials were recycled — iron sheets, poles and nails. The classes were not so big, they measured about

10 by 12 feet. My original plan was to use mud for the walls, but since children wanted to report immediately, and mud would have taken time to dry, I bought more second-hand iron sheets and we used them to cover the walls.

By Tuesday evening, the structure of the two classes was literary up. We planned to complete the floor in the next two days. But as soon as Mwisho wa Lami heard that two classes were ‘ready’, 15 students reported to school on Wednesday morning. With Nyayo still busy at the construction site, I asked Fiolina to go and tend to the children since I was going to work that day.

I learnt later that she took them to our home. Besides some learning, they helped Fiolina clean our compound. Taking advantage of the fact that we didn’t have a fee structure, and no one had been sent away, we had more than 20 learners the following day.

The classes were not ready as the floors needed two more days to dry. But the young ones were so thirsty for knowledge that an incomplete floor was not going to stand between them and their quest for learning.

I called in sick the rest of the day and used the time to look for someone to help Fiolina take care of the children.

The first person to call for an interview was Sandra, Tito’s wife. After scoring 121 marks in KCPE, Sandra called it a day in matters schooling. She had been referring to herself as the headmistress of Busy Bee Academy, while Tito called himself managing director.

Sandra was very happy to see the children, many of them her former pupils. Together with Fiolina, they handled separate classes. In the meantime, Nyayo was busy putting up the third classroom. That afternoon I called Sandra for an interview.

RIDICULOUS AMOUNT

She had been idle for months and was excited to get busy on something. She had many ideas we could do attract more pupils, especially from other villages. She told me parents from other villages sustained the school. “Mwisho wa Lami parents consider this a community school, thus they see no need to pay fees.”

Our discussions were going well until we started talking about salary. She asked for Sh16,000 without blinking an eye. “Sandra I don’t even earn that!” I exclaimed. “How can you ask for such an amount?”

“Hii sio shule ya uma Dre,” she said. “Hapa ni mtu anafanya kazi kama punda.”

She told me she needed that amount so she could serve as the principal. She said she would come up with a fee structure, a school motto, help us bring in more teachers and come up with school rues. But I told her that would be Fiolina’s role.

“No,” she told me, and added that Fiolina should be the director and I the executive chairman. Sandra gave me contacts of two of her former teachers, whom I told to see me the next day. We could not agree on the pay, so we decided to continue with salary discussions the next day. That evening, I asked every student to come with Sh1,500 to start us off as I worked on fees structure. I was looking forward to at least Sh30,000.

Only three students came with money the next day — Sh 300, each. Some parents came and said since they had already paid fees at Busy Bee Academy, they could not pay twice in the same term. I could not

convince them that these were two separate schools, especially when they saw Sandra.

One of the teachers brought by Sandra accepted Sh4,000, but Sandra stuck at Sh16,000. We disagreed, and I let her leave. I could not pay such an amount for simple things like drafting school vision, mission and