By MWALIMU ANDREW

More by this Author

After accepting to stay with Tocla’s daughters — Electina and Honda — and even committing to take good care of them, I expected the world to be happy with me. But many people were not impressed at all. Reason? I had not bought Branton new uniforms.

The same people who were complaining did not know who Branton is. I don’t know who Branton’s father is, but he must have been a naughty boy. Because even if you buy Branton new clothes, they get torn within a week. And when you buy him a new shoes, he goes to school with them, plays soccer with them, swims with them and even goes to the shamba with them. Unless you supply goods to the National Youth Service, you cannot afford to buy this brat shoes.

I am trying to find out who took a photo of Electina, Honda and Branton while going to school together.

BEING PAMPERED

It was a malicious photo aimed at showing that the girls were being pampered while the boy had been neglected. I ignored the photo, but when Catherine — Branton’s mother — tried to reach me last week, I did not need a calculator to know that an enemy of development had sent her the photo.

“How is our son Branton doing?” She asked. I took long to respond particularly because she was referring to Branton as ‘our son’ yet she knew very well that I was not his father. Niliwekelewa tu.

Advertisement

She said she wanted to see Branton. A few minutes later, she sent me the photo of the girls and Branton, and congratulated me “for having very beautiful daughters”.

“I didn’t know you had two daughters before we met.” I ignored her until she asked about the size of Branton’s shoes. “I want to buy him a few things so he can also look like your daughters. Since you and Fiolina don’t care about him at all.”

Here was someone who did not know what her son fed on or how he was surviving pretending to be responsible, and trying to project Fiolina and I as irresponsible parents.

“I am sure if you ask Branton he will tell you he is very happy. Even if he is not, its only Fiolina and I who can live with that boy.

I gave Catherine the details she wanted and last Wednesday, she arrived in school to see Branton. The boy was very excited to see his mother. On seeing him, she started crying. I wish she had seen other boys — Branton’s uniform may have been old and tattered, but it was still among the best in Mwisho wa Lami.

CHIPS

As usual, his mother had brought him chips, soda and a toy. She had also carried a new school bag, uniforms, shoes, and two pairs of socks. Branton was very excited.

She hugged him for a long time then let him go. When Branton went to class, Catherine came to my office.

“I can’t believe what I have just seen,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks. “My son is a chokora,” she said, adding that the boy was very dirty and that she suspected he was not being given enough food.

“You should have seen how he grabbed the chips like someone who has never eaten for a year,” she said. “He’s very dirty and from the look of things, he might be infested with jiggers soon. He is even smelling.”

Clearly, Catherine did not know how restless young boys are. That boy is always hungry — he eats a lot of food but I have never understood where it goes to.

As regards to bathing, Branton and water are like Raila and Ruto — sworn enemies. Even just washing his face is something I have to supervise.

When we moved into our new palatial bungalow, we made a mistake of giving Branton his own room. It’s now a no-go zone — it smells to high heaven.

“I know you are very busy Dre, but can’t you just take some time with the boy?” Catherine asked.

“ I will try; I have always tried. But Branton is a difficult boy, and rude. You can even ask the teachers here,” I said.

MENTORING

“He is just a child who needs mentoring,” she said. I told her although Honda was about a year older than Branton, she was responsible, and did not need to be supervised to do simple, basic things.

“Because she was mentored,” she said.

I asked Catherine if she thought Tocla could mentor anyone.

“Why don’t you live with him. Maybe you can guide him. Although I am sure you will bring him back a week later. Its only Fiolina and I who can tolerate the boy,” I said.

“I wish I could, but I doubt Michael will accept.” “Who is Michael?” I asked.

She said Michael was her husband — they had been married for five months.

I was heartbroken. I felt betrayed by Catherine. While I was happily married to Fiolina, and had no immediate plans for Catherine, I had always hoped that she would remain single, just in case … You never know. I am not suggesting anything, just stating what my heart feels.

It was so difficult for me to accept that she was now gone. I pretended to be happy for her and wished her well even though deep inside I was praying that they break up.

GONE FOR GOOD

I asked her why she couldn’t stay with Branton. “You know men, they can’t accept to stay with other men’s children,” she said. I reminded her that Branton was not my son, but I was staying with him.

“Dre, even mad people know you are Branton’s father, lets not go there.”

We agreed that Branton will visit her over April holidays, although she will lie to Michael that he is her nephew.