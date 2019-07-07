By CHRIS HART

Your expectations can be so high when you’re dating, that it’s all too easy to overlook those endless upsets that somehow never seem to get fixed.

And you must, because continually unresolved issues, no matter how small each one may seem at the time, are a strong indication that sooner or later things will end in tears. So, however much you want the relationship to succeed, it’s probably best to bring it to an end.

FAULT

For example, if your partner’s always blaming you. Somehow everything’s always your fault, and they never accept responsibility for any difficulty.

They can never see your point of view, or understand that they may be contributing to the problem.

Or maybe your partner knows all about your moral and ethical standards, and yet they keep disrespecting them. Not being honest, for example.

Or you can’t count on them. Constantly late perhaps, maybe not even turning up, not being where they said they would be, unexpectedly disappearing off the radar for days at a time, or never seeming to have their share of the rent.

It’s difficult to build a good life with someone whose word can’t be trusted.

FEEL INADEQUATE

Don’t put up with someone who always sees the negative side of everything. Who repeatedly puts you down or makes you feel inadequate.

Or who constantly puts themselves down. So that you can’t even give them a simple compliment without it being turned into a self pitying argument about how they never get anything right. Or who’s insecure, and endlessly insists that you’re flirting when you’re not.

Or who takes you for granted. Like you’ve spent ages cooking them a great meal, and yet you don’t get even the slightest thank you or gesture of appreciation. Over time, being taken for granted can really wear you down.

Like your partner never plans for special occasions, such as a birthday, or an anniversary, or a celebration.

Or they don’t put any effort into the relationship. Or they continually disappoint you in bed. Good sex is the glue that keeps a couple together.

Through thick and thin. And it doesn’t usually improve without a lot of effort. So if it’s lacking, you’ll eventually end up frustrated and be tempted to stray.

CRITICISM

Don’t put up with a partner who keeps cheating on you. Or who keeps showing up drunk. Or who simply can’t communicate with you.

No matter how hard you try to express yourself, your partner won’t listen to you, or try to understand what you’re saying, or every attempt to resolve an issue ends in criticism, contempt, defensiveness or silence.

Or your partner completely ignores your words, and simply goes on doing whatever’s upsetting you.