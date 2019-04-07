MEN & WOMEN: Skills to keep you ahead in your career

By CHRIS HART

No matter which job you choose, there are some core skills that can dramatically improve your earning potential.

Like learning how to negotiate. Most people never learn how to present their case well, and accept no for an answer far too easily, or think negotiating is all about winning. But you’ll be much more successful if your approach also focuses on ‘what’s in it for them?’ So that the negotiated outcome satisfies both sides.

Have the courage to speak up. Because never talking about problems is a sure way to never get noticed, or getting promoted. But there’s a difference between speaking up and complaining. Complaining is all about you. Speaking up focuses on improving the business — and dramatically increases your value as an employee.

Develop good time management skills. So you can stand out by achieving a little more, or building good relationships with co-workers. A prioritised to-do list is a good start. But what really counts is understanding the difference between urgent and important. So those little things that ‘must’ be done right now, no longer get in the way of the things that really matter.

Learn to listen. Most people don’t, because they’re always working on their reply. Truly listening means trying to understand the other person’s point of view. It’ll make a huge difference to your career.

Learn to communicate with accuracy and impact so that people never forget you. Learn to take the initiative. And work hard. Because if you want to be paid more, you’ve got to produce more than the other guy.

NETWORK

And network to find people who’ll help you reach your career goals. Start by concentrating on getting along well with your colleagues. Work on the impression you make. Make sure you always introduce yourself confidently by practising your opening words.

Find ways to interact with people from other departments. Chat after meetings. Drop in on them when you’re passing through. Join organisations like your professional society and Rotary. Check out everyone you meet in the world of work. A few polite questions that establish what position they’re in and so on.

Because networking is about finding the people who can boost your career, who’re in the right place to say ‘you should consider this …’ when positions open up.

Once you’ve identified them, keep in regular face-to-face contact. Make a note of any personal information they give you. Showing interest in personal details really cements professional relationships.

Combining all these traits develops your leadership skills. Because a good leader’s a good networker. They aren’t afraid to speak up. Good at managing their time. A solid work ethic. Able to negotiate. A well liked valuable employee. Someone who’s highly productive and boosts the productivity of others. Someone who leans into challenges rather than running away from them.