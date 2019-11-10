By ALLAUDIN QURESHI

More by this Author

Happy cultural showers have a special theatrical surprise and a musical boon studded with genuine creativity for theatre enthusiasts.

Ahmadabad Theatre Group from Gujarat India is here in association with Swar Sarita to offer a theatre workshop for our capital city’s showbiz lovers at Maharashtra Mandal Maratha Road.

The session began on Saturday. But those who missed enhancing their theatrical skills and understanding can still participate by calling Samir Munshi on 0722720223.

Next Sunday, the theatre gurus are scheduled to present JALSO, a creatively entertaining music song and drama extravaganza for a couple of shows at the Oshwal High Academy stage in Parklands.

The leading personality behind the visiting group is none other than Rajoo Barot, who is not only the founder of Ahmadabad Theatre Group but also a recognised actor, director, singer, light designer and documentary film maker.

ROMANCING

Advertisement

Rajoo has spent nearly five decades romancing with his theatrical passion. He has championed taking Gujarati folklore to the masses through theatre and is fondly referred to by friends and colleagues as an OLIYA — a Sufi Saint who dreams, thinks, sleeps on and covers himself with plays and theatre.

Rajoo has rightly deserved national and international recognition and the prestigious awards for his contribution to and for his love for arts and theatre.

Jalso will also feature highly acclaimed Gujarati stars like Vaibhavi Bhatt, Priyank Upadhyay, Nitesh Parekh, Jigar Shah, Kirtan Gharekhan and Hetal Joshi.

Jalso is fun time with songs of Gujarat, music fiesta and theatrical acts. It promises to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Nairobians to mingle with Gujarati thespians and fun merchants and enjoy an authentic and creative exposition.

The theatre workshop that ends this evening is not a conventional one held to enhance the skills of those interested in taking up theatre as a profession.

UNDERSTAND RELATIONSHIPS

Rajoo Barot’s conception is that in today’s context, learning different aspects of theatre also helps in every profession and in day-to-day life.

The learning helps one’s overall personality and exposes the participant to the wider world of literature, helping him or her to understand relationships.

Ahmadabad Theatre Group’s workshops are also tailor-made depending on creative interests of the participants.