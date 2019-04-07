ASIA SCENE: Step out to swing with happy feet and magic hands

By ALLAUDIN QURESHI

Fusion dance is a kind of contemporary style that embraces various techniques to create a novel aesthetic experience. Keeping classical and traditional styles as a base, Guru Kamini’s School of Dancing is all out to explore and present a beautiful evolution of steps and sounds of the East and West. Happy Feet and Magic Hands is the title of the dancing school’s annual presentation, scheduled to be staged at the Oshwal Centre Auditorium in Westlands, from Saturday evening April 13, 2019.

Experimentation is vital in any art form, says Kamini, the prima donna of Indian classical dance and creative choreography in Kenya. However, it is up to the artist to explore, create and make it entertaining and exceptional. The show Happy Feet and Magic Hands is the school’s creative presentation of Bollywood and fusion dances in an innovative style akin to and inspired by maestro A R Rehman’s kind of music composed for popular Indian movies.

Guru Kamini and her school of dancing have presented numerous dance shows on our stage for over four decades. The shows have excelled not only in promoting the sacred art of Indian dance but have also created landmarks in creative execution of the art form. Besides presenting shows, Kamini has groomed scores of dance enthusiasts, thus serving the cause of art promotion in a manner few other institutions have in our country. Her school has been also in the forefront of staging fashion shows, art and craft exhibitions and participation in theatrical and musical extravaganzas in Kenya and abroad.

The school’s annual presentations were initially to motivate students by giving them exposure on stage. However, over the years, the shows have emerged to boast of being qualitative, creative and exceptionally entertaining for not only the parents and well-wishers but also for our critical and demanding show goers.

Dances from Bollywood based on fusion music are heartwarming for lovers of love songs and traditional dance routines. These, coupled with Kamini’s creative choreography and instilled with love and passion of her students and artistically inspired elements of colourful costumes and stagecraft promise to create unforgettable moments of creative freshness and artistic finesse on our stage.

The magical hand gestures and rhythmic happiness of the feet promises to be a novel presentation and that too by our own dancing stars.