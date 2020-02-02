By CHRIS HART

We all want our children to be happy.

So it is tempting to give them everything they want and let them behave the way they want.

That’s certainly the easiest approach. But if you tolerate bad behaviour, your children will lack maturity and social skills, have difficulty controlling their impulses and be reluctant to accept responsibility.

That is because they will not develop self-control yet self control is the key to success.

Being a successful adult is all about choosing long term payoffs ahead of instant gratification. Conscientious people are healthier because they choose a balanced diet over fast food.

They do not cheat, and don’t put up with cheating in others. So they have better relationships.

They study and work harder, make better career choices and are able to motivate themselves to do tough things like finishing a difficult job or their homework.

MATURE DECISIONS

This means you need to help your children learn to have self-control.

The best way to do that is to be flexible but firm; to have clear expectations for their behaviour, and to set simple, consistent rules and enforce them.

We should expect mature decisions at an early age; teach them responsibility, assertiveness and cooperation.

Parents should be warm towards their children but at the same time retain authority and stay in charge.

Children brought up like this become more socially skilled, resilient, achievement oriented, mature and responsible.

Talk to your children often and make your expectations plain.

Listen to them and let them know that their opinions are valued, but that they must stick to your rules. Setting limits helps children develop self-control.

FUTURE HAPPINESS

Be a role model because children pay far more attention to what you do than to what you say. None of this is easy, of course, since your children will resist you.

Teaching them good behaviour and insisting that they do their homework will be a struggle.

But every time you do, you’re investing in their future happiness.

Children who have self-control grow up to do better academically, are more socially competent and better able to deal with frustration and stress.

They become self starters, keep going in the face of difficulties, find good jobs and are more confident, trustworthy and dependable.

Children who lack self-control grow up stubborn, indecisive, easily stressed, frustrated, have poor self-worth and are mistrustful, jealous and envious.

GENUINE SMILERS

They resent other people’s success and are more likely to get into trouble with alcohol or drugs.

Help your children develop self-control. Encourage them to smile properly as some smiles are not sincere.

In genuine smiles, the corners of your mouth turn up and the skin around the corners of your eyes crinkles.