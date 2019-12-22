By Yusuf K. Dawood

More by this Author

Marie and I were supremely happy in Kenya.

The country was a fine blend of Eastern warmth and hospitality and Western technology and organisation.

Karachi and London were roughly equidistant and we could travel to Marie’s and my family easily and did so frequently, and they visited us too.

In diplomatic language, Nairobi was a highly sought after station. In spite of being near the equator, Nairobi enjoyed salubrious weather, temperatures ranging from 15 to 25 Celsius.

The multicultural life in Nairobi was like a rich tapestry and a riot of colour.

The diversity of race, nationalities, tribe and tribal customs, food and costumes appealed to our secular nature.

Advertisement

We thought that we had found a serendipitous niche for ourselves when calamity struck, not once but thrice from an unexpected quarter.

MARIE IN PAIN

It was a Tuesday in May, 1962, and my busy operating day at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Marie woke up with some pain in her abdomen. Every time the wife complains of abdominal pain, the surgeon-husband doesn’t examine her from top to toe.

Also, listening to patients’ complaints constantly, surgeons develop something similar to “donor fatigue” and their immediate family suffers as a result.

Marie was working at City Hall as “Inoculation Sister” and on her way there, dropped me at the hospital sharp at 8am in our VW beetle.

I put my scalpel on the tummy of my first patient who was scheduled to lose her stone-studded gall bladder to me.

Just when I reached the most intricate part of cholecystectomy, Sister Robinson nudged me and whispered: “Sister Duggal is here with an urgent message for you.”

When I finished securely tying the cystic artery, I raised my head, still in a daze and heard Sister Duggal say: “Your wife is on the phone. She is in lot of pain and has returned home.”

“Please tell her that I will be with her as soon as I finish this case,” I replied.

INNOCUOUS MESSAGE

Sister Duggal was back soon and stood by my side this time and whispered in a panic-stricken voice:

“Sorry, Sir. I couldn’t deliver your message to your wife. By the time I got back on the phone, she had rung off.”

That innocuous message rang alarm bells in my head and that of my operating team and Sister Robinson suggested: “Dr Delgado and I will close her abdomen; you better rush home.”

Dr Delgado was my house-surgeon and he and Sister Robinson had often done the same for me before.

I put my white coat on and rushed to the car park. But not seeing my car there, I remembered that Marie had taken it after dropping me off.

I borrowed a colleague’s car and drove to our flat near Parklands Police Station at breakneck speed and climbed the two flights of stairs, three at a time.

I turned my key clumsily in the key hole and rushed into our bedroom where the phone was located and found Marie, deathly white, fainted and lying on the floor by the side of the bed, the receiver dangling above her face.

ABDOMINAL BLEEDING

No medical history was available but judging by the abdominal pain, she had complained of, I examined her abdomen and found it rigid and coupled with her white appearance; I concluded that she was bleeding inside her abdomen, probably from a gynaecological emergency.

As there was no time to lose, I carried her and placed her in the backseat of my borrowed four-door car and drove to the hospital, defying all speed laws.

On arrival, I parked the car in the consultants’ lot, which was near the backdoor, rushed to the Casualty and asked Sister to lend me a stretcher and two of her porters in a breathless voice, choking with emotion.

Sister Taylor appreciated the seriousness of the emergency and accompanied me to the car park and we all carried Marie straight to the operating theatre.

There, with the help of the late Dr Ramrakha, my anaesthetist for almost quarter of a century, I drew blood from Marie’s vein and sent it for grouping and crossmatching of four pints of blood and set up dextrose saline drip until blood arrived.

I rang Mr Ormerod, the senior gynaecologist attached to Aga Khan Hospital and what was now known as Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

DILEMMA

He was like a father figure to Marie and I used to assist him when he operated and my surgical department was quiet, which it was when I started working.

We both had great confidence in him. He was operating at the Princess Elizabeth and when my message was conveyed to him replied: “As soon as I finish operating on this case, I will be with you.”

In the meantime, Marie’s clinical condition was deteriorating; her blood pressure was abysmally low and her pulse was hardly recordable.

My options were limited; either I operate on her immediately or lose her. The former choice was riddled with consequences, moral, ethical, surgical and psychological.

I was between the devil and the deep blue sea. Encouraged by Dr Ramrakha, Dr Delgado and Sister Robinson, I scrubbed to operate on my own wife, who was wheeled in and shifted on the operating table.

TOO CLOSE

As I was about to make an incision, in walked Mr Ormerod who took over.

We found a lot of blood inside Marie’s abdomen, sucked it out and found a ruptured tubal pregnancy as the cause. We did the needful and closed her.

Marie had needed very little anaesthetic — she was halfway there already — and came round quickly but it took two long agonising days before she turned the corner from a life threatening crisis.

I heaved a sigh of relief and in a light vein decided to examine and investigate Marie for pneumonia every time she sneezed!

On a serious note though, I could not have diagnosed such a severe bleed because she did not show any signs of it when we parted that morning.