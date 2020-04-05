By MWALIMU ANDREW

Whenever I hear Kenyans saying they are on corona lockdown, I just laugh, for they have no idea what a lockdown is.

Many of those saying they are on lockdown are in Nairobi and the big towns.

Talking from their good houses with power, lots of food in the fridge, bathroom and toilet in the house.

Keeping them company are other people, Radio, TV and movies, their phones, Wi-Fi internet, laptops, tablets among many other sources of entertainment. That is not lockdown, my friends; that is paid leave.

I have just finished a two-week isolation in a small room that had only one old mattress, and a torn blanket.

No bed, no TV, no phone, no laptop, no toilet or bathroom, not even a book. And no one to speak to. In fact, I can say that I was not in voluntary self-isolation.

It was forced solitary confinement. Solitary confinement is not something I would wish my worst enemy, even Kuya.

You see, unlike Kizito, and other people in self-isolation who had the luxury of leaving at night or some other time to take a walk; in my case, at around 7.30pm every day, my father would lock the door from outside with a huge Viro padlock so that I don’t leave.

VIRUS SCARE

Life in solitary confinement is tough. The first night I thought it was a joke, I knew my people would let me out the next day.

Since I had taken a few good ones at Cosmos, I went straight to sleep. I woke up the next day with a massive headache.

When I told my mother that I had a headache, she started wailing that I had corona, fearing that I would die. She had heard on radio that headache was one of the symptoms of corona.

On hearing her wails, my hangover evaporated instantly, and I told her that I was ok. That’s when she relaxed.

The next few days were days of denial. I had not accepted my situation, and occasionally, I would loudly bang the door so that they could open for me.

But my pleas fell on deaf ears. I talked to myself a lot. Time just did not move. I did not give much attention to Apostle Elkana, whenever he passed by to pray for me.

I only let him in because I needed to feel alive. After praying for me, Apostle Elkana would, every day, go to my parent’s house to brief them about my situation.

But as the first week neared the end, I started being receptive to Apostle Elkana. His message and prayers started resonating with me.

IN DENIAL

He was right that God was using me as an example to the World. When I heard of the tribulations Noah, Joab and Daniel had undergone, I realised that mine was not even a test.

I started singing songs of praise to God. By start of the second week, I had accepted my situation.

And I started thinking that I could as well do something constructive with my time. I had read somewhere that great thinkers achieved a lot during times alone, and I thought that I could also do the same.

Last Tuesday evening, at around 8pm, someone knocked on my door. It was Kizito. I could not let him in since the door was locked with a padlock from outside.

Kizito wanted us to go for a walk. He told me he had been taking a walk every day. I asked him if he didn’t fear infecting someone who came in contact with him.

“Shauri yao,” he said. “That is why the government announced a night curfew. In any case I am fine, and there is nothing like corona, ni homa tu that everyone will get.”

Kizito gave me something in a bottle through an opening. “Enjoy this bro,” he said as I took it. He asked what he could bring me the next day.

I told him to bring me another drink, a book and a pen. I was having so many ideas that I wanted to write down.

HAPPY MOMENT

I don’t know the name of the drink Kizito had brought me, but I suspect it was The Famous Grease.I became alive again, after drinking it.

I was happy and vibrant. That night, I sang songs of celebration and victory. Kizito was a man of his word.

The next day, at 6am, before anyone woke up, he brought me an additional drink, a pen and new exercise book.

I did not take my mother’s breakfast that morning. Or lunch. I imbibed The Famous Grease, and then spent the whole day writing.

I have continued writing down anything that comes to my mind since then, up to yesterday evening.

I actually managed to clearly define my purpose in life, and formulated a personal strategic plan, complete with long range and short-term goals.

While many of the ideas I wrote about are things you will only see as I implement them in my-soon-to-be-very-successful life, below is a sneak preview.

Novel – I realised that I have fertile imagination. And started to write two novels. The first is almost halfway done, while the second one has two chapters already.

I have no doubt that publishers will be fighting over me. And I will make money, loads of money. Because one of them will become a set book.

Education – Once we are done with corona, I will go back to KU and finish the niggling statistics course and graduate in December, and immediately enrol for my master's to be done within two years, and then go for my PhD.

So when you meet me being called Dr Andrew in the next five years, always remember that I started planning that during my corona solitary confinement.

Business – I realised the world has great business opportunities that we sometime don’t see.

In that quiet time, I was able to see massive opportunities of making money. Massive. Many of them did not require much capital.

Post-Covid-19, I will implement some of these ideas, that I won’t mention here lest some of you copy.

My son’s education – I realise that the new education system is not good. As a teacher, I can tell you we are doing an experiment with your children.

I, therefore, decided that I will personally educate my son Sospeter from home. He will be the most knowledgeable, most creative, and independent thinker this side of the Sahara.

As for Branton, Mwisho wa Lami Primary School teachers can continue experimenting with him. If he turns out well, we will thank God, if he doesn’t, we will still thank God.

Spirituality – Helped by Apostle Elkana, I made peace with God. I now see myself as a vessel sent to earth by God.

I will, as Apostle Elkana made me aware, allow God to use me in the way He wants, just like a potter moulds clay. I submit myself to Him. Fully.

Hitler’s – I will continue going to Hitler’s. Not just for the drink, but to participate in great decisions in life, and try to work with all the patrons there, and help them to, like me, define their purpose in life.