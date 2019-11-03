By Joe Babendreier

“The Lord has visited his people.” So we read in the Book of Psalms. In order to prove to the Israelites that he was truly living among them, God filled the Temple on the day when King Solomon dedicated it for worship.

The First Book of Kings says: “Now when the priests came out of the Holy Place, the cloud filled the Temple of Yahweh. Because of the cloud, the priests could not stay and perform their duties. For the glory of God filled the Temple.” Christians see themselves blessed with a greater blessing.

SOMETHING BETTER

Instead of having a holy building erected in a holy city, God does something better.

St Paul explains it in First Corinthians: “Do you not realise that you are a temple of God with the Spirit of God living in you? If anybody should destroy the temple of God, God will destroy that person, because God’s temple is holy; and you are that temple.”

Jesus announced the mystery to his disciples at the Last Supper: “Anyone who loves me will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we shall come to him and make a home within him.”

This is why we are careful to preserve friendship with God. By doing so, we have the Father, Son and Holy Spirit living within our breast. Our heart becomes the throne of Almighty God.

What greater honour can a man or woman have than to host God as their guest? The reverse is also true. How disgraceful for a Christian to make God unwelcome by forcing him to leave — which is exactly what we do when deliberately engage in sinful behaviour.

We force God to abandon our soul, and we cease to be that temple where he is welcome, whenever we commit sins of getting drunk, stealing, accepting bribes, fraud and all the rest.

PLEASURE

This is meant to be an incentive to flee from occasions of sin and to help others do the same.

In First Corinthians, St Paul wrote: “Do you not realise that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you and whom you received from God? You are not your own property, then; you have been bought at a price. So use your body for the glory of God.”