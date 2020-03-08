By CAROL ODERO

If there is anything that looks more frivolous in the world right now than Paris Fashion Week 2020, it has to be Paris Fashion Week 2020.

When the world becomes a shut-in, you have to find yourself a spot of sunshine. This is what Paris Fashion Week attempted to do.

The collections were already designed before the coronavirus alerts, so they will have to be taken as they come in the midst of COVID-19 devastation.

Tartan print

Considering that this was a fall collection, it makes sense why this print has turned up on the runway. Spotted in shades of red, brown or blue, these checked motifs also come in argyle.

These can be blended in with your neutrals. But to make the most impact, try mixing prints.

Or, wear it with classics such as the modern pump or strappy heels to keep it looking stylish. Please, do not tie it around your waist if you want to look like you are adulting. One way to be playful with tartan is to colour block it.

Purple

Coming in rich shades of purple, accessories, dresses, heels, all coated with royalty, this is the new black.

It was interesting to note that there was no cerulean blue making an appearance on the runway. This particular purple has an almost radiant finish that gleams in the light. The reason something is ever the new black is because there are certain colours that are complemented by the solid and blended colours, and because they can be worn with anything or any colour or texture. Basically, it is versatile.

Clunky shoes and platforms

Hiking boots and platforms made an appearance on the runway. Before you even think about resuscitating your Timberlands, listen up. Google ski shoes.

Now think along those lines. Police boots silhouettes would perfectly fit here. Aim for browns though. Brown is a fall colour that has also been spotted on the runway. Pick up a leather jacket, shoes, full-on pantsuits and bags in this rich shade of brown. As for the clunky shoes, say hello to platforms with stacked, thick, solid heels and an exaggerated elevation.

Glossy finish on shoes

You know how you always wanted your shoes to look slick with an oily shine? It couldn’t happen with your good old leather Toughees no matter how many times you buffed, shone and brushed. Now is your chance to make up for it by getting yourself Chelsea and ankle length boots.

That slick finish was spotted on slouchy thigh high boots that can keep away that evening chill. They are plain — no snakeskin was involved. It is purely patent leather. It also transcends your shoes. Dresses, jackets, skirts, a playsuit, all come with this glossy finish.

Invest wisely in patent leather. Go for a classic silhouette such as a pump, a structured bag, jacket or skirt. Yes, there is room for faux patent leather.

Graphic eyes

Make-up trends have their place on the runway. This year, the graphic eye — looks like a pair of geometrically perfect cat eyes — was on the runway in sharp, crisp form and colours such as a light shade of blue.

The same can be said for the exaggerated cat eye, extending all the way to the edge of your eyebrow. It is a little out there, and also incredibly sexy. I would not recommend these for daytime if you work in the government, a law firm or a bank. At least not during the day at work. Creatives have all the luck.

Trends are just that — trends. They come, they go. Some like browns and purples have staying power. Each time you are confronted with a trend, think about three options — splurge, save or pass. Ignoring trends will also age you, keeping you out of the loop of life. It will not kill you to fall in love with, and embrace a trend. It keeps your wardrobe on its toes.

Pick the trend in whatever form it appeals to you. Don’t think of trends like torture devices.