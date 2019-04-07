By Joe Babendreier

Simon used to work on his plot of land every day. He had two sons, one named Rufus and the other, Alexander. Both would become famous later in life, being known as the sons of Simon. Simon was not trying to become famous. It happened almost by accident — except that it was part of God’s plan.

That particular afternoon was a Friday before a big weekend holiday. You know how it is. You’re on your way home. You’re looking forward to sitting back and taking it easy because you’ve been working hard all week.

Simon would have gone straight home, but he saw a huge crowd, with people shouting and Roman soldiers leading some prisoners to be crucified. His curiosity got the better of him. He pushed his way through the crowd to see who was carrying a cross up the hill.

Before he knew what was happening, one of the soldiers grabbed him and pushed him forward, saying: “Help this man carry his cross.” Simon struggled to free himself from the grip of the soldier. He tried to disappear into the crowd. The last thing he wanted was this, on a day before the big celebration. He just wanted to go home and be with his family.

Perhaps, by now, you realise that I am talking about Simon of Cyrene, the man who helped Jesus carry His cross up the hill leading to Calvary. We know about this otherwise obscure peasant farmer because some soldiers grabbed him and forced him to help Jesus.

Have you ever been forced to help someone? Did it happen precisely at a moment when you didn’t expect it, and you didn’t want it? We tend to get upset when that happens. We feel a vague injustice. Why can’t somebody else help? Why does it have to be me? I have already done more than my fair share. I deserve to go home. Why am I being dragged into this?

Listen to this advice from one of the saints: “At times the cross appears without our looking for it. It is Christ who is seeking us out. And if by chance, before this unexpected cross which, perhaps, is therefore more difficult to understand, your heart were to show repugnance, don’t give it consolation. And, filled with a noble compassion, when it asks for consolation, say to it slowly, as one speaking in confidence: ‘Heart on the Cross!’”