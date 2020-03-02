When castles in the air of rosy nuptials come tumbling down

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

By EVANS KIPKURA

A child still needing its mother’s guidance is pulled out of school and pushed into a monumental responsibility of wifing and child bearing.

At 13, her life is disoriented, she wants to swing with her siblings under a mango tree and run around the baobab with her friends, but she remembers that she is supposed to be an adult. She will be reprimanded if she tries.

And so she works hard to suppress childhood fantasies and dreams of her future profession to please her husband, in-laws and the society. She shuns her friends because she is now in a different situation and has her mother-in-law around and everywhere she goes, including the clinic.

EARLY MOTHERHOOD

Ake Mohamed Dawe was married to Ibido Sarbo under Islamic law in 2007. She was 13-years-old and the man 20.

The reality of the delicate act of balancing wifely responsibilities, especially in rural Marsabit, hit her harder when she bore children while she herself was a child. She bore three children, one of whom died at birth due to what she calls complications related to early motherhood. Dawe was operated on in the three births.

Several years later, just as she was finding her foot in the union and accepting her “forever” customary vows, she was divorced at the age of 24, through an SMS saying “I divorce you”, thrice.

In Islam, that is as good as a court ruling. Her husband married another woman, this time a Form Four leaver.

Dawe is now immersed in a custody battle with her wealthy ex-husband.

GRUELLING BATTLE

The case was the beginning of a gruelling battle in which the minors have borne the brunt, hobnobbing from father’s to mother’s house and even missing school for two terms last year as their parents tussled over their custody.

“I could handle divorce, but my trouble was that he took away my children, which is punishing,” Dawe said, fighting back tears.

With the courts awarding custody to Sarbo, she is left desolate. Her life now feels empty without children or a husband. She’s left without education or wealth. The illiterate girl sacrificed all for a family, which no longer exists. Does she go back to Class Seven and start all over again? Dawe thinks this is out of question.

All she wants is her children, upkeep and a beauty parlour for a dream business. She is just one of the many young women left high and dry after divorce.

Marriage is any young woman’s dream, but best entered mutually at the age of consent. Many forced matrimonies in this day and age of changing cultures only end up acrimoniously.

TRIBULATIONS

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, a victim who identifies herself as Breeh, narrates her tribulations in a marriage that turned sour a few years after solemnising what she thought would be a life full of fun with the man of her dreams. Marriage, to her, sounded like every young girl’s dream.

“The engagement party was fascinating. I became the talk of the village when elders from my husband’s village drove cattle to our homestead. Every young girl was told to look up to me,” says the 27-year-old business woman with nostalgia.

A year into the union, however, things started going south. Unfaithfulness set in, and domestic violence became the norm. Breeh’s daughter became a key reason for her holding onto the toxic union, she says.

For the seven years she was in the union, she says, she realised that marriage was not what she thought it was when she was growing up.

“Years into the marriage made me realise that most women get into marriage because of companionship and child bearing as opposed to men who might be getting married because of pressure from their kin,” she says.

Breeh says that when her husband started cheating on her and physically abusing her, she decided to call it quits. She left the marriage with her seven-year-old daughter, never to look back again.

BASIC NEEDS

She currently co-parents with her former husband paying school fees while she provides other basic needs.

Ms Naomy Rapha, 25, from the outskirts of Eldoret Town in Uasin Gishu County, shares Breeh’s predicament. She went back to her mother’s house with her children, after her married life proved unbearable.

Rapha’s six-year marriage ended bitterly after her husband neglected her and her two baby girls and worse still, turned violent, she says.

Two years ago, she called it quits. Rapha currently shoulders the responsibility of educating and fending for her children by doing menial jobs such as washing clothes and gardening in her neighbourhood.

Jemutai, 27, (not her real name) says she got married at 21 years to a 30-year-old civil servant, but quit after seven years.

“When I graduated from a teachers training college, I was in love with this man and no one could convince me otherwise. I just wanted to settle down with him,” she says.

Jemutai refused to listen to her mother’s advice against getting married early.

ROMANTIC CHAT

One day she was shocked to find a romantic chat between him and one of her best friends. Jemutai says she cried for a month before packing up one morning when he had gone to work and left. The man pays her rent and fees for their daughter. That was a year ago.

Jemutai has avoided her home since, fearing to explain why she quit the marriage.

“He pays my rent and the girl's school fees but we are not talking. I am in a relationship with someone who wants to marry me but I am very cautious because of my past experience,” she says.