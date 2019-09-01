By MWALIMU ANDREW

I am the bearer of bad news to the great people of Mwisho wa Lami — take this year’s National Population Census results with a pinch of salt.

In fact, were it not for the fact the Interior Security Cabinet Secretary is one Dr Fred Matiang’i, I would have told you that the results, if they ever get released, will be fake.

I say so as someone who has been involved in census work before. I was an enumerator in 1999 and a supervisor in 2009.

So during this year’s census, trouble began when yours truly, who is so experienced in matters census, was left out of the recruitment process.

You see, the powers that be here knew that should I have been interviewed, I would not have been made a supervisor, rather a senior supervisor.

This is because of my academic qualifications, demographic expertise, rich experiences, and award winning people skills.

COMPETENCE

So the local county administration officials and MCAs conspired to ensure that only their children got census jobs, the same children who messed the 2017 General Election.

If they could not count the votes of about 15 million people who went to polling stations, how are they expected to count more than 50 million people in their homes? But this being Kenya, it was allowed to happen.

And when I heard what was happening during the training of census officials, I knew problems would arise.

Those who attended the training said the trainers were so shallow-minded and did not allow anyone to ask real questions.

“They were just reading the notes word for word,” one of the enumerators, who was once my student, confided in me. “They should just have given us the notes to read ourselves.”

CIVIC EDUCATION

The second mistake was allocation of enumerators. As expected, people had clearly said they would not allow the children of assistant chief, chief, MCA and the village headmen to count them for two reasons: First off, we all know the children and how they performed poorly in KCSE.

Second, most people in Mwisho wa Lami were not going to let out their secrets to four families they did not trust.

If I was part of the team planning this, I would have conducted civic education at Hitler’s and gained acceptance from the people. But the leaders in charge of the exercise did not do this.

I thought about bringing all these issues to the attention of the government but decided not to.

In any case, I was busy with my own personal projects, like running our tuition centre and trying to get a job for the laugh of my life.

Come last Saturday and we were all ready for the census. Or rather, we were all seated ready to laugh at the joke that was about to happen.

HUDUMA NUMBER

Although Matiang’í had ordered all bars closed, in Mwisho wa Lami we don’t drink in a bar, rather at Hitler’s home, which is someone’s home. Homes remained open.

“Hii census itakuwa fake,” I told everyone. “I will not be counted,” declared Nyayo. “I recently registered for Huduma Number, let them take my details there.”

“And what is your Huduma Number?” Saphire asked him.

“No, we were not given any,” said Nyayo. “Walisema tutapewa baadaye”

“And you still think you will get it?” laughed Saphire. “I warned you that Huduma Number was a scam, now Matiang’í knows everything about you; and you are about to provide more information during the census. Mwanaume ni siri.”

We did not stay at Hitler’s for long since we knew it was important for us to be home to ensure that we control the information the enumerators get.

So I went home early and tried to ensure that no one slept before the headcount. However, no enumerator showed up.

DELAYED COUNTING

When we met at Hitler’s on Sunday, no one among us had been counted.

“Na vile nilikuwa nimewangoja,” declared Alphayo. “Mtu angeniuliza swali ya ujinga angenijua.”

By Wednesday, none of our homes had been visited. Hitler, who is close to the assistant chief — for obvious reasons — told us not to worry. “The census is still on till the end of the week,” he said.

I could not believe that it was taking so long to count the people of a small village like Mwisho wa Lami.

When I was an enumerator in 1999, and analogue, I finished counting the entire Mwisho wa Lami village by 2am the first night.

Of course, I knew many of the villagers more than they knew themselves and thus did not ask many questions.

I did not visit three homes whose full details I had. How an enumerator had not completed counting us four days later was baffling.

“The chief just told me they will be counting even during the day,” said Hitler.

“You can’t count people during the day,” complained Alphayo. “People will not be in their homes, especially men, who have all the required information.”

“That’s true,” concurred Saphire. “Our wives were not born here; they don’t know the full details of our homes.”

MEN ABSENT

Nyayo laughed out loudly and wondered when Saphire got married to talk about wives.

“And by the way you Saphire, now that you don’t have you own home and you use your brother’s house, and are rarely there, how and where will you be counted?”

No one came on Wednesday night. But when I returned home on Thursday night, Branton told me that an enumerator finally came over and that all questions were answered by Fiolina.

I tried interrogating her on what had been asked but she declined to give details — just saying they asked normal things which she said she answered truthfully.

The next day at Hitler’s, Alphayo, Rasto and Nyayo also reported that an enumerator had sneaked into their home when they — the men — were away.

“This is a fake census. It is rigged,” said Alphayo. “We will not accept the results.” I agreed with them, based on my experience in such matters.

Kenyans of goodwill should reject the results as I believe the same mess witnessed in Mwisho wa Lami was replicated in other villages.