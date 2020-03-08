By MWALIMU ANDREW

More by this Author

Many of you will remember the amazing treat I gave Fiolina on Valentine’s Day, some three weeks ago.

While everyone was casting aspersions at her, I decided to do that which I committed to do on our wedding day: show her love in good and bad times, in health and in sickness.

Weak men would have run away from their wives if they heard a quarter of the lies that were raised against the laugh of my life. But you all know me. I am a man of honour, a strong man, a man who loves unconditionally.

VALENTINE'S TREAT

I stood with Fiolina in the thick, and not just that, I gave her a Valentine’s treat that many men do not attempt even during good times.

It was while we had a good time at Kasuku Bar and Restaurant that Fiolina asked if Honda, Tocla’s daughter could come over for Midterm. I quickly accepted, for this was the first time ever that Fiolina was asking permission from me to bring over a relative.

Advertisement

Usually, I would leave an empty house to go to Hitler’s only to return to find a nursery — my house full of relatives from her side. Yet, I am never allowed to bring a relative. And if I do, they will be accused of all manner of ills: indiscipline, theft, laziness, untidiness just to mention but a few.

The fact that Fiolina had asked me meant that we were onto a new start. I did not just accept that Honda come over for midterm; the next day, I personally went to bring her, carrying her on my bodaboda motorcycle.

BIG BAG

For those asking, I did not go to Fiolina’s home — your in-laws home is not a toilet that you enter anyhow.

We arranged and I met Honda at the posho mill a few metres from their home. What struck me was that she was carrying a big bag, yet she was coming over for just a week. But you know women. They will carry a bag of clothes when going out even for a day.

The midterm was a great time for me and my family. Fiolina and I were in a new phase of love. We did things together as a family, took breakfast together, worked together, ate together, prayed together.

Of course, when it was time to work, Fiolina worked with the girls while I worked with the boys. But in the evening, we would all eat together. Didn’t the Bible say that a family that prays together, stays together?

RELAXED

I was anticipating to take Honda back to her parents on the Sunday after midterm. When she woke up, it did not appear as though Honda planned to go back home, she was relaxed as usual. At around 2pm, she washed all her clothes.

When, at around 5pm, I asked what time she would be going back, Fiolina asked me not to be worried.

“Atarudi tu kwao at the right time,” she said. Who was I to argue? I woke up early on Monday and went to school.

At around 9am., Fiolina brought Honda to Mwisho wa Lami School. I was busy in class at the time.

Kuya, the academic master admitted Honda to Class 5. She was still wearing her previous school’s uniform.

When I came back from the classroom and asked Kuya why he had admitted Honda without consulting, he told me that Fiolina had said that I had approved. “How can I go against you Dre, and remember Fiolina is your wife?” I decided to address the matter in the evening with Fiolina.

Fiolina seemed ready for me when I arrived home that evening. She told me that Honda was suffering, and had refused to go back and stay with her abusive father — Tocla.

“Ever since the lies around the mother of Electina and Honda started, the girl had been very disturbed back at home,” she said. “As you know, my brother Tocla chased the girls’ mother long time ago so it’s been very difficult for the two girls.”

PAINFUL

Fiolina explained that it was psychologically painful for the two girls to stay separately. “Also remember Tocla is an alcoholic and he abuses the girl every day, telling her to go stay with her mother.”

“Are you the mother?” I asked her. Fiolina said she was not the mother, but the mother got married to someone else, and she doubted the husband would accept to stay with children whose father was unappreciative.

“We are respectable members of this community Dre,” she said. “We cannot sit back and watch a girl suffer like that, let us support the girl or else history will judge us harshly.”

I saw her sense and agreed that as a pioneer couple in the community, we could not sit back and watch young girls suffering. I agreed that Honda will stay with us and go to Mwisho wa Lami Primary School. And committed to support the two girls to the best of my ability.

I went a step further. The next Saturday, I took Electina and Honda to a fundi in Mwisho wa Lami to “measure” brand new school uniforms — on credit. I also bought them new school bags. This week they have been the smartest girls in the whole of Mwisho wa Lami and its environs.

DEVELOPMENT

As expected, enemies of development have been very busy. It started with my sister Caro, Mwisho wa Lami’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and Communication. Caro called me to complain that Branton was wearing tattered uniforms while I had bought brand new uniforms for two girls I was not related to.

I told Caro off. First of all, the whole world knows that Branton is not my son, I just accepted to stay with him owing to my good heart. And his uniform may be tattered, but it is the correct uniform.

The case for Honda and Electina was different, they were wearing uniform of another school. My mother also called me to complain.

“Ulininulia nguo mpya mwisho lini?” she asked me. “Kwani huyu Fiolina alikupikia nini kijana wangu?”

When I passed by Hitler’s on Wednesday, I found Tocla there happily drinking and celebrating how he had managed to have Electina and Honda move to my home.

I just pitied him, for he did not know what he was doing. You can’t be happy that you managed to outsource your children to another man.