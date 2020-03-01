By MWALIMU ANDREW

Given what has been going on in and around my life in the last few weeks, I must admit that my performance as the deputy head teacher, Mwisho wa Lami Primary, has slightly been affected. I say slightly because despite all, I have remained an efficient and effective teacher. As the deputy, I have consistently ensured that the school is running smoothly.

I may not have taught all my lessons but at least I ensure that students have some homework when I am absent.

This may look bad, but I must add that I am one of the best deputy teachers this side of the Sahara. Many deputies do not even teach. On school discipline, I seem to have relaxed a little, but this is a strategic move. Sometimes it is good to give teachers and students breathing space.

COMING IN EARLY

But I noted that Alex and Kuya started coming in early and handling matters such as cleanliness, discipline and later comers. I always followed up with them, and would get a comprehensive report and update Bensouda. It is difficult to update her since she is rarely in school.

I could have called but you know abut this government, they do not fund my communication expenses, and I cannot use my cash on school matters.

But when Bensouda arrived in school last Thursday — she has not been around for over a month — she told me to see her in her office. “Dre you are such a talented teacher, and a natural leader,” she started off.

I have worked under different HMs for a long time and can smell trouble from 100 metres away. I changed my sitting position, an indication that I was ready to fight.

“But of late I have noted that your mind is not here. Many things are not happening as they would if we had an effective deputy,” she said. “If you observed, you would notice that it’s only a few days I have not arrived in school on time,” I said. Then added: “This is something that you would have easily picked if you were around more frequently.”

I had touched a live wire for Bensouda’s face turned red. She did not respond to this. “Let’s have a staff meeting in the afternoon,” she said.

CLASS EIGHT

Just before lunch time, I walked to Class Eight to teach them, but found Alex there. For the benefit of any new reader, Alex joined this school last year. And while I have no evidence, I think his interests in Fiolina are more than academic.

Alex kept on teaching unperturbed. But I noticed one thing. Instead of his usual mathematics lesson, Alex was teaching my subject, Kiswahili. He completely ignored my presence. I went back to the staffroom, and thought it wise to let Bensouda know, lest she accused me of skiving classes.

“Alex is teaching in my class, and he did not leave when I entered. He was teaching my Kiswahili lesson, a language he is not fluent in,” I said.

“I know that, but I will give further directions on the matter in the meeting,” she said then added “For avoidance of doubt, I am the one who told him to take up your lesson.”

“Why?” I asked her.

“Because I did not want the lesson to go unattended as has been the case in the last few weeks.”

I told her I hadn’t missed many lessons, and that I always gave the students an assignment whenever I was absent.

“I said I will explain this later, so please relax.” She left for lunch.

CALCULATOR

Kuya and Alex followed her, and I did not need a calculator to know that something was cooking. We were all seated ready for the staff meeting at 2.30pm. “This will not be a long meeting,” she said.

She said she had been away for some time handling important school matters at the county and Nairobi TSC offices. “You may not see the impact of my visits immediately, but in the long term, you will.”

She went on: “When I came back, I was surprised to find the school dirty and untidy, noisy classes and some of you missing lessons.” “We have a deputy in charge of that but I am aware he has had personal issues that have negatively affected his performance.” But I told her I did not have a major issue. “And I can tell you that this school is not badly off as you claim. I can explain everything.”

“It is us who are seeing, not you.” She added. “Anyway let me proceed. Due to the personal challenges that Dre is facing, I have decided to take over some of his responsibilities.

Alex and Kuya will assist me with some of the duties, particularly teaching, discipline, cleanliness, and general running of the school. I will communicate next week on the specifics.”

I protested and told her I had not failed in my duties. Those in the know would tell you that I was doing my duties better than her or Kuya or even Alex; and that taking transferring my duties to them was akin to moving from the frying pan to the fire itself.

PROTESTS

However, she ignored my protests and closed the meeting.

I vowed to fight back using all avenues. From school, I went straight to Hitler’s and shared my predicament with Saphire. Saphire knows all corners of TSC, teaching regulations as well as the teachers code of conduct like the back of his hand. I sought his advice. “Dre why do you want to fight this? Have you been demoted? No. have you been fired? No.