Those of us who grew up in a village like Mwisho wa Lami will tell you that KCPE prayer day was one of the most memorable events in our calendar.

It is a day many remember, including those who never sat KCPE examination or didn’t go to school at all.

The prayer day was always held on a Monday before the exams started. It was a day of many firsts.

Many of the KCPE candidates would be wearing shoes for the first time. And after the prayers, they would be locked in one of the classrooms and allowed to dance for the first time. I don’t know who came up with this idea, but I remember dancing a day before the big day calmed my nerves.

Since this dancing was unsupervised, boys would start booking who their dance partners would be months to the prayer day.

MASS PRAYERS

As a result, there are many couples in Mwisho wa Lami whose marriages started off on KCPE prayer day.

All this came to an end when Matiang'i banned the traditional practice of mass prayers. In fact, he also banned any stranger from stepping in any public school in third term as he believed they may contribute to exam cheating.

For the prayer day, the government said it was putting unnecessary pressure on candidates. Prayer day would only be allowed in second term, but how can you tell Mwisho wa Lami people to pray in July for something that would happen in November?

As such, we found innovative ways of praying for our candidates despite the ban. The prayers are usually presided over by Apostle The Revered Spiritual Superintendent of THOAG (The Holiest of All Ghosts) Tabernacle Assembly, who calls himself the Spiritual Father of Mwisho wa Lami Primary.

Last year, together with Apostle Elkana, we secretly conducted the prayers on Sunday afternoon, two days before the exams began.

But enemies of development ensured that the county director of education got to know about this — and Bensouda received a warning letter. As such, this year she warned against tarnishing her name again.

BANNED PRAYER DAY

“The government banned prayer day, not prayers.” said Apostle Elkana when I turned down his incessant requests that I plan for a prayer session. "You cannot stop anyone from praying.”

"Why don't you just pray for them or invite them to church and pray?” I asked him. He told me he couldn’t do it alone. “You are the deputy of the school,” he said. “If you speak, you will be listened to and people will pay. Hatutatoka bure.”

I told him he could hold prayers if he wanted but, for me, I would quietly pray for the candidates. The following day, as I moved around Mwisho wa Lami, many parents approached me and requested that I do something.

“We can’t let the children face KCPE without prayers,” pleaded Anindo, who did not have a child in class eight. She reminded me how a prayer day I had organised a few years ago helped her daughter.

The girl garnered 131 marks, although Anindo says it could have been worse without those prayers.

Several other parents requested me to organise for the prayers. I wanted to ignore them but another part of me told me that I could not ignore the voice of God. This was God speaking to me, no doubt. I called Apostle Elkana.

120 MARKS

“God told me you will heed His voice and call me,” he said as he received the call. We started planning immediately. Two weeks ago, I announced to the candidates that whoever was ready to attend the prayers should see me in private. Almost everyone came to see me and I asked each of them to send me Sh300 for the event.

By last Wednesday, about 15 students had paid although not the full amount. Interestingly, the majority of those who paid are those who stood no chance of scoring above 120 marks.

I approached Apostle Elkana to finalise our plans. However, Elkana opposed the proposal to hold the event at Drelina Academy.

“That will be dangerous,” he said. “This may leak, and Magoha may come here and close the school.” He proposed the event to be held at his church’s premises. “No one can accuse me of conducting prayers in church. That is why churches exist.”

Soon, Apostle Elkana was on my case seeking to know how much had been raised. He wanted me to send him some advance payment for booking the venue.

I wanted to ask him why he needed money for the venue, but I also remembered that I needed to take some cash to sort some personal issues. I sent him Sh700 and used Sh1,200 on my personal engagements.

In the meantime, I kept pestering the candidates who had not paid to pay. I had promised those who had paid that we would have a great feast after the prayers. A tentative menu of chicken, chapati, rice, matumbo, and ugali had been drawn. The budget was about Sh6,000.

On Friday, Apostle asked me to advance him more money, and I sent him Sh300. I also gave Fiolina Sh400 from the contributions.

CONSULTATIONS

As at yesterday, I had only Sh510. We had to make a decision. The students were expecting a big bash today afternoon.

But Sh510 could not deliver this. After consultations with Apostle Elkana, we agreed that we would ask the candidates to join THOAG for the normal service, where they would be prayed for. With the remaining money, we would have simple tea and amahenjera after the service.

The entire Mwisho wa Lami is aware of the ‘planned feast’ and will throng THOAG today, not for prayers but for food.

I am crossing my fingers that all will go well and no one will create trouble.