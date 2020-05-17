By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

More by this Author

That’s it. I can’t be a teacher. I can’t teach. I just can’t. As I write this, I can sense the beginning of a throbbing headache.

I have been teaching (if you can call it that), my children for only two hours, but I feel frustrated and defeated, so much so, that during these two hours, I have had to quell the beginning of a scream of exasperation close to eight times. I don’t want them to think that I have lost my mind.

A teacher’s job, I have realised, is a difficult one. True, no job is easy, but this one requires a special dose of patience that probably needs years of experience to acquire.

Children, I have also learnt, have the attention span of a gold fish. Sometimes, getting them to concentrate on a task for only 30 minutes continuously is impossible. My misery.

LOST PENCIL

During that half-hour, mine will have gone to the toilet three times, whined that they are hungry, lost a pencil or rubber or asked a totally irrelevant question to what they are doing, when all I want them to do is sit quietly, complete that subject and move on to the next.

Advertisement

I am so tired of teaching, yet they’re only two. I wonder how teachers manage to supervise a class of 20-something or more learners and actually get them to learn anything.

It turns out that I am not alone in my misery. A friend recently told me how, after two weeks of struggling to teach her two youngest children, she and her husband finally threw in the towel and unashamedly handed over that role to their eldest child, a 15-year-old.

They realised that they were losing their temper with their children too often, making their newly acquired job even more difficult.

Ironically, this friend is a trained teacher, even though she joined the corporate world soon after graduating with a degree in education.

Her reprieve was short-lived though, because a few days ago, her children told her that they no longer want to be taught by their big sister because she shouts at them more than they did …

IMPATIENT

This situation we are in is teaching me a lot about myself, for instance, if I were a teacher, I would probably be like my math teacher in high school, Mr Muriu, who would get so impatient when you took too long to understand a concept. He would take a blackboard duster full of white chalk powder and brand your hair with it, as if that would make you understand his lesson better.

On a serious note though, this experience has prompted me to appreciate teachers more. I have to confess that many times, I have been uncharitable towards them, and have wondered, severally, whether the education my children are getting is worth the school fees that I pay.

Many times, I have also been convinced that I can do a better job than they can — now I know that this laborious job takes lots of skill, experience, determination, supernatural patience, and perhaps some form of psychology.

I say hats off to these men and women.