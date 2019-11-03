The soft drink link in obesity and tooth wear

By CARLOS MUREITHI

A new study has found that sugar-sweetened acidic drinks such as soft drinks are the common factor between obesity and tooth wear among adults, a British university said on Monday.

In a posting on its website, King’s College London said its scientists found that being overweight or obese was associated with tooth wear.

Significantly, they also found that increased consumption of sugary soft drinks may be a leading cause of the erosion of tooth enamel and dentine — the hard, dense bony tissue forming the bulk of a tooth — in obese patients.

CARBONATED DRINKS

The acidic nature of drinks such as carbonated drinks and acidic fruit juices causes tooth wear, said Dr Saoirse O’Toole, one of the study's lead authors.

Tooth wear is the premature wearing of teeth due to the softening of the dental enamel from dietary or gastric acids, combined with wear and tear. It occurs when the enamel, the outer layer of a tooth, slowly dissolves.

This can lead to changes in the shape or appearance of teeth and they can become sensitive when eating or drinking cold food and drinks. At its worst, the tooth structure can gradually wear away.

Drawing on data from the 2003-2004 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the researchers at King’s College London analysed a sample of survey participants of 3,541 patients in the United States.

TOOTH-WEAR

The exposure and outcome measurements in the analysis were patient BMI and tooth-wear level.

The intake of sugar-sweetened acidic drinks was recorded through two non-consecutive 24-hour recall interviews where the patients were asked to provide details of diet intake across these two days.