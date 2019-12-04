MISEDA: What is your network worth?

By WINNIE MISEDA

Growing up, one always dreams of becoming a better, or the best, person in life.

You can speak of the dreams, build castles in the air and hope to see them come true.

But things have changed, or are slowly changing. Is it psychological evolution, peer pressure or stray minds?

For the last three consecutive months, we have heard news of deaths. Murders. Love gone sour, and worse, kids are involved too. Innocent lives lost…fruitful futures and dreams robbed and cut short, all in what could be for the wrong reasons.

REJECTION

The saddest story is of the Form Three student who murdered his classmate for turning down his advances. These were school going children; their future destroyed in a twinkle of an eye.

Rejection hurts, yes…it emotionally destroys...but must it lead to taking away one’s life?

The school boy could not take in mockery from his friends for failing to win the girls love. This didn’t go well with him, leading to the cruel act. This boy is growing up; he will become someone’s husband, a father, an employee or employer. What will become of him in that relationship? Will he accept a ‘no’ for an answer anywhere?

To this, I throw a question. Who are your friends? What do you discuss? What brings you together?

It is that time we opened up and have a reflection of our friends’ net worth.

The people you hang out with have an impact on your life and future. What you need to question yourself is, am I worth staying in this network? What do I gain from it? Is it partying, clubbing, investment, personal and emotional growth?

If such acts are carried out by young kids who we expect to be groomed into parenthood in the near future, what kind of parenting or spouses will they be?

Whatever happens today is a replica of the future. It is passed on from one generation to the other.

In the more than seven forums I am a member of, I have seen different responses on the murder cases in couples, especially where women are involved.

The reasoning is heart breaking. A section of the male colleagues would support the male perpetrators. The big question is, who will save this society if people gang up to save their own without seeing the wrong in it?

DISCIPLINARY ACTION

When we grew up, we never saw our parents lay hands on each other, argue before us or even kill each other, but yes, they differed, and differed big.

Their issues never got out to friends who would make decisions for them.

But today, if you do not have a man or woman in your life, you are an outcast. This is all over; from home to the church and even workplaces.

Our parents also had friends they would never want to see us get close to. It would earn you serious disciplinary action.

They would ask questions. “Do you know that person you keep hanging out with every now and then? I want you out of that company.”

But today, do we care? Do we question who hangs around with our children, or even adults? Who do you go out with? Who is in your circuit?

HURTING WITH RAGE

The talks within these discussions, then push you to act. They push you to take up actions you never had or were privy to. But since you want to fit in, you are forced to follow suit; not for your happiness, but to please those around your network.

Deep down, you are hurting with rage...no happiness…but you fit in your friend’s circle and can discuss issues freely.

In our Network for Media Women and PR East Africa, a colleague narrated how a friend who has been eyeing a girl was mocked by his male colleagues, pushing him to have sex with the girl on the virtue that he could not keep a girl who was unknown to him sexually. (‘You cannot buy a cow without tasting its milk,’ they said. It’s called the ‘men talk’.)

Here, a parent, no matter how much moral upright you could have brought up your child, the circle he/she keeps, influences who they become.

We have seen cases of campus students who believe in hiring people to sit their exams, while we have those who whole heartedly work had and make it.

In all the over 100 murder cases reported this year, those close to the victims are mentioned. What do they know? How much information did they share that could have saved the lives, but was never out in time?

Do you have that friend who openly criticises you when you do wrong or those who keep quiet and allow you to carry on? One who appreciates your efforts no matter how many times you fail, lends a hand and walk with you in all ways? One who will never push you into doing wrong?

What type of friend are you? Can you help inspire one? Or are you the type that destroys one?

Who makes up your network? What do you discuss?

An old saying goes, “show me your friends, and I will tell you who you are” You are the summation of the 5 friends you keep.

Why do we join networks? For professional, social, emotional and stability growth, right? Can we use the forums to speak out and help save lives? Instead of castigating, can we build the broken pieces and put up an admirable society?