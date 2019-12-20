If possible, make a list of pros and cons and while at it, assess your financial status. This is one of the indicators while making such drastic decisions.

Q: I am a senior manager in a multinational organisation. For the past five months, I have been contemplating leaving my current job to look for another one in order to increase my chances of growing in my career because internal promotion processes are slow. What should I consider before deciding whether to quit my job or stay?

People who are keen to grow fast in their careers contemplate moving jobs often for reasons including the prospect of accelerating their professional advancement and increasing their earnings.

Author Seth Godin states in his book, The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and When to Stick), that winners are essentially smarter quitters, who quit often, and for strategic purposes.

So, should you move simply because of a penchant for more money, a desire to surge ahead of your peers in life or a row with your boss?

Avoid quitting your job for frivolous reasons.

Few people get a sign as definite as a rainbow in a clear sky that it is the right time to quit a job, but it might help to consider a few issues beforehand. Does your prospective job present greater scope and rewards? Have you done your due diligence on your prospective employer including the suitability of their culture, leadership, performance outlook and financial health?

Whatever the case, avoid the situation where you quit before finding a new job unless you are facing dire circumstances. Are you making the decision in the heat of an uncomfortable moment? Take time and re-evaluate your decision. If possible, make a list of pros and cons and while at it, assess your financial status. This is one of the indicators while making such drastic decisions.

Occasionally everyone will have difficult days such as when you have an altercation with a boss or when workload is insufferable. During such times, the temptation to quit may seem compelling, yet this would be rash.

Think the issues through and avoid emotionally making career decisions that bring enduring painful consequences. Once you have done this, speak to someone you trust or even a mentor and hear what they have to say. But ultimately, no one should make a decision for you. You have to make an independent decision.

Do you plan to quit your current job without having found another one? And if so, do you have a Plan B or an alternative and reliable engagement that you van direct your energies and is income generating?

For how long can you hold your financial breath leading life normally without a salary as you search for a better job opportunity?

Does your career profile lend itself to the attention of recruiters or are you alone in thinking that you are a commodity in hot demand in the market?

Whether you hop from one organisation to another or rely on promotion processes in your current organisation to grow, your career fortunes will hardly accrue or last in the absence of a solid performance record, bandwidth for greater responsibility and the support of your career stakeholders, including your bosses.