Q: I work in a team of six people. While I actively participate in different projects and group discussions, I feel that the team leader snubs my contributions and often engages me as an afterthought. We have talked about it before but she denies alienating me. I want to do more for the team, but I don't know how to. Help.

It is not easy to deal with a team leader who is unsupportive as their primary role is to provide direction and empower you to succeed in your work.

Remember that your boss plays a key role in your career not just by assigning you with challenging work but also by guiding, mentoring and availing required resources. It is important to get the relationship to work and I have a few suggestions.

First try and establish what is triggering this behaviour to understand the root cause. If you are dealing with a new boss, know their preferred work style and align to it until you get to a point where she can trust and listen to your suggestions.

If for instance she prefers short written project briefs as opposed to verbal updates, change your style and conform.

Or if in meetings she prefers contributions that are backed by some research and data presenting, scenarios that do not seem practical will not get you far.

Advertisement

On the other hand, if you are dealing with a boss whose style has just changed all of a sudden, and you are the only one experiencing this backlash, examine what has changed in the way you relate to her.

Check that you are still a good team player, delivering your targets with integrity and not in any way undermining her.

Do not be afraid to share your concerns with your peers and ask for their suggestions on how to make things better.

You could say: ‘I notice that your ideas get better buy than mine. How do you get the boss to listen and support you? I could use some help as I feel she is not so open to my suggestions.’

I note that you have raised this concern with your boss but she still does not acknowledge your perception, I suggest you try again, this time with some specific example of a recent incident that left you alienated.

You could pass by her office after a meeting and say ‘I thought today’s meeting went well, but due to time constraints I did not get an opportunity to share some of the ideas I had …’ then go for it and be precise and clear.

Of course if there was no time constraint look for another suitable and genuine reason. The point is if she feels you are attacking her she will dismiss your suggestions altogether and make the relationship worse.

If you realise you are dealing with an insecure person you will have to make a quick decision on whether it is worth investing more time in building this relationship or look for a new job.