Q: I accepted a position with an okay company and was given an offer I was not comfortable with but I took it up because I needed the income. Shortly after, I was invited to another interview and I was successful. Now, I have an offer that is more aligned to what I really want. How do I back out of the original offer?

Your comfort is paramount, therefore, take the offer that will provide a more satisfying engagement with the employer in terms of career growth, work environment and compensation. Don’t be under pressure to take an offer that you are not satisfied with.

All signals indicate that you were not comfortable with the initial offer, your description of the company as “ok’’ is worrying and an indication that you would definitely not have a long association with the company, even if you accepted the offer.

I am curious to know what made you think the company was not the best offer. It’s important to enumerate the reasons so that you can have a checklist to tick against for the next employer.

What makes the second offer a better option? There are some factors that you should assess before you decide to take up the second offer.

How is the work environment? Is it conducive for you to work in? I am sure you had an opportunity to observe this during the interview.

During the interview, it’s always wise to find out if the role is a new one and if not, what happened to the incumbent. If they were promoted its usually a good indication of career growth.

What’s the span of control of the role? This gives an indication of whether the role is a challenging one.

Are there opportunities to develop your skills and leadership competencies, this is a good question to ask during the interview. A good employer is one who invests in their human resource.

Is the organisation financially stable? This you can get from the audited reports or find out from the staff whether they receive their salaries on time. That’s a good indicator of stable cash flow of an organisation.

If after considering all the above you still think the second offer is the better option, then you should politely decline the first one.

However, you need to decline in a respectful manner. The best would be to have a face to face discussion with the hiring manager and explain that you are unable to take the offer because you have another deal that is more aligned to your current career aspirations but you would be willing to consider them in future.

Remember to appreciate them for the confidence to give you an offer and for their understanding of your current circumstances.

However, there is an option of a formal written response. When an organisation is at the point of giving an offer to the successful candidate you have the upper hand and should take advantage and get the best offer, any issues you would like clarified should be highlighted. You also have a right to decline the offer, just like the employer might also not make all the changes you recommend on the offer.

Therefore, don’t agree to be taken on a guilt trip, it is ok to decline.