Otherwise some colleagues may start imagining that you enjoy some favours because of your new found status.

Though I would not advice that you forgo genuine love for the sake of keeping peace at work, you must endeavour to protect your relationship with your colleagues to ensure you do not put your boss on the spot over work related decisions.

Q: My line manager's son and I are in love. We have been friends for several months now before we decided to take things further. Soon, his father will discover. I'm nervous about what his reaction will be after learning about this development. Is this also likely to affect how we relate at work?

I am happy for you, finding true love is so special and though I am not a love expert, I hope he is the one for you. Be assured that no one can be fired on the basis of who they fall in love with, whether a colleague, boss or any of their relatives.

Love is personal. But note that you are likely to lose your job if a love situations hampers your effectiveness in your work. But before you let this fear steal a good thing, consider the following ideas to deal with your nervousness before this paranoia affects your productivity and puts your job on the line.

I want to believe you have a good professional relationship with your boss and that you are a productive and dependable employee.

I say this because a good boss should be able to draw the line between work and personal lives of their employees and steer away from their private lives.

There are other work dynamics you must be aware of, like thinking about how your colleagues will view this once it is in the open.

As to whether you should tell or not, remember you are dealing with a boss who is a potential father-in-law. Unless you are sure that this romance is heading in that direction, do not be in a rush to involve him at this early stage.

Reaffirm the line between your work and personal life but bear in mind that bosses and parents can easily observe certain behaviours that point to a more intimate relationship.

But if you are both keen to invest in this relationship, it is prudent for his son to inform him as this is more of a father-son discussion than boss employee.

From there on, you have a responsibility to continue keeping things professional at work and if he initiates a further discussion on this, reassure him that this relationship will not affect your work in anyway. Maintaining your professionalism will also provide a condusive environment for you to work and enjoy your relationship after work.

If at some point you sense that your relationship is not welcome, it will be more sensible to engage other roles to create enough space for your love to blossom unless you fancy working under your father-in-law.

Final word of advice, I read somewhere that the greatest tragedy of life is not that men perish but that they cease to love. Now that you have found a good thing, guard it fiercely.