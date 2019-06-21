Q. When applying for a job within my organisation, must I notify my immediate boss, or should I wait until I am shortlisted? Is it advisable to list my line manager as one of my references? If I happen to get the job, should I tell her first, or should I wait for HR to notify her? Also, should I speak to my immediate boss about a pay rise, or is this purely a HR matter?

Your line manager should be involved before you apply for the position. It is courteous to inform her that you are interested in an internal role and seek her support in the process. Make it clear that your intention for moving is for career growth, and that you enjoy working under her leadership. This way, your manager will be assured that you are not running away from her department. She might also provide valuable guidance, which can assist you during the interview.

If you decide to withhold this information, she might learn about your interview on the grapevine, and this might spoil your otherwise good professional relationship.

By the way, even if you want to leave the department because of a particular manager, it does not add value to state this particular fact. You must not burn bridges. In future, you might get a better opportunity in the same department.

For internal roles, there is no need to provide reference because the assumption is that your referees had been contacted before you got employed. Most probably the recruitment team will engage your manager on your work ethics and character. That is why it’s important to get their support on the career move.

HR will notify your manager formally in case you are the successful candidate as they craft a replacement plan. However, it is important to engage your supervisor as soon as you receive the good news. It is respectful, and he could give you advise on how to conduct yourself in the new role.

The role of HR in salary negotiation is to ensure that they constantly benchmark within the industry to ensure that the organisation’s remuneration plan is competitive. However, the discussion on salary should start from your immediate manager, especially if it’s about compensation for more responsibilities. HR will provide guidance once the manager presents your case.

Even for annual performance-based salary reviews, the manager provides the performance rating discussed and agreed with the employee. This provides a basis for HR to determine the percentage increase based on the individual and business performance.​



Jane Muiruri - Senior HR Manager