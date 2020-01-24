'My job is to care and comfort our senior citizens'

By DAISY OKOTI

Yvette Bonareri, 18, is on a mission to put smiles on the faces of those living in retirement homes.

“I got the idea to start Ukongwe Bora Welfare Society in 2018 when I was in Form Three. I was a member of the Social Welfare Society at my school — Alliance Girls High School and we used to visit homes for the elderly every Sunday to clean and cook for them. Each member would contribute a small amount which we would use to buy foodstuff and hold a party for them once every term,” she says.

However, her desire to start her own welfare society encountered a tough test even before it took off.

“In preparation for one such party, we once bought 32 chicken and stored them at the home of one of the school workers. The next day, we found only five hens. We couldn’t take any action against the workers but that incident stayed with me for a long time. It strengthened my resolve to start my own home for the aged where I could offer them the support and love they need,” she says.

She began laying the foundation for her organisation in second term of Form Four. She joined hands with a few of her school mates who were members of the club, and planned a couple of visits to different old age homes in their neighbourhood during school holidays. They also collected donations of brooms, adult diapers and foodstuff from school mates and other staff members at the school. Every fortnight, Yvette and her team visit Thogoto Home for the Aged.

“After high school, I received so much support from my father. He helped me pay the registration fees to have my organisation recognised, and he still gives me bus fare to make my visits to the homes. Now that I have finished my secondary school education, I intend to visit the homes more regularly,” she says.

To complete the process of registration at Sheria House, Yvette took about two and a half weeks.

“I wanted a unique name, one which would have meaning, and I took a whole week trying to come up with one. After that, I submitted my application papers, then used my good communication skills to handle the officers at Sheria House because some of them were quite disagreeable. One should always focus on the bigger picture. Don’t be distracted by sideshows,” she advises.

“On average, 11 of us show up during the visits where we clean their dormitories, kitchen and toilets, and also talk to them about any issues they may have. Sometimes we cook, read newspapers for them, or we just sit and spend quiet moments with those who do not understand English or Kiswahili. It is interesting that most homes for the aged are owned by religious organisations and other private entities, and not government. Yet the Kenyan constitution states that Family and State have the same obligation towards the elderly,” she says.

Yvette says that she is disturbed by many of the myths associated with old people, some which put their fragile lives in danger. Through her organisation, she aims to create awareness and quash such false beliefs.

“Some believe that old people are witches, and many have been burnt alive in places such as Kilifi. Those who engage in such acts are usually interested in taking over land and other properties owned by the old individuals. I intend to interact more closely with the elderly and record their thoughts, experiences and knowledge,” she says.

During their visits, Yvette and her team often encounter uncooperative employees at the homes.