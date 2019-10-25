QOver the last two years, my colleague has been selected to represent our employer in three different conferences outside the country. I have never been offered such an opportunity, despite the fact that I have expressed my desire to attend these events several times. Is there favouritism at play here? Why am I being overlooked, yet my performance is better than hers? How can I ensure that I am selected for the next one?

Under the circumstances, it is understandable that you infer unfairness in the manner in which you have been treated.

While organisations are required to treat their employees evenly, for a myriad reasons, it is unlikely that colleagues will have a homogeneous experience in the course of their careers.

In response to this, some individuals focus more on comparing their fortunes with those of their colleagues, rather than reflecting on and dealing with factors that may explain their situation.

Although you may find your experience disagreeable, there might be sound reasons why the organisation has selected your colleague as its representative in the three conferences. To what extent does your role relate with the subject matter of the said conferences?

Does the representation involve making presentations? If so, are you well suited for this? Is performance the key factor that should determine whether you are suited to represent the organisation in the conferences?

How would you describe the quality of your working relationship with your supervisor?

It is right that you have expressed your desire to represent your organisation in the conferences out of the country. Have you also expressed to your supervisor the desire to understand what it would take to be the organisation’s ambassador in those conferences?

What have you done differently besides making your desire known? How does your organisation interpret your interest in the said conferences?

Does it suppose that you simply pine for travel? Does your conduct demonstrate a desire to cast your organisation in good light? Are you a steward of your employer’s values?

Unless you are more self-aware and able to identify impediments and levers in the pursuit of your aspirations, you will wallow in an inert, speculative state until the cows come home.

Speak to a trusted colleague, reach out to someone in HR or find a coach to help you. Bear in mind that sometimes our vilest enemies are not foreign. Therefore, start by looking within before assigning external dimensions to your predicament.