8 symptoms of burnout

Three years ago, Beth Adhiambo, 28, an accountant, finally got a job after six months of job hunting. She was put on six months’ probation under the agreement that she would be hired upon the completion of her probation if her work was impressive.

“I considered getting the chance to work in a multi-national company a dream come true. I was therefore intent on giving my best so that the company would retain me after my probation,” she says.

he arrived at work early, stayed late and frequently worked during the weekend. When she wasn’t working, Beth preferred to stay in, she just didn’t have the energy to hang out.

“My job almost cost me my relationship,” she reveals.

DRAINED

By the time her probation was coming to an end, her performance had deteriorated and she felt drained. She was suffering from burnout.

Fortunately she got the job.

In the book, Burnout: The High Cost of High Achievement, author and psychologist Herbert Freudenberger, defines burnout as the extinction of motivation or incentive, especially where one's devotion to a cause or relationship fails to produce the desired results.

Causes of burnout

There are various reasons why you might be experiencing burnout. They may stem from your lifestyle, job structures and personality traits. For instance, if you work in a toxic environment or where there is heavy workload and minimal recognition, you are likely to experience burnout. Also, if you are too engrossed on your job that you have no time for self-care and rejuvenation, you are likely to feel drained.

Symptoms of Burnout

Do you wake up dreading to go to work or lack the drive to perform various day-day duties? Chances are that you are suffering from burnout. Some of the indications that point to burnout include:

Frustrations and Cynicism

If you find yourself getting frustrated and disillusioned with almost everything that's happening around you, it might be a warning sign that you are suffering from burnout.

Lack of Motivation

Beth confesses that there were days when she would call in sick because she dreaded going to work. While at the office, she lacked the internal motivation to perform the duties that she would normally have enjoyed.

Exhaustion

Have you felt physically, mentally and emotionally spent? Feeling tired almost all the time, even when you haven’t done much is one of the clear signs that you are experiencing burnout.

Reduced Job Performance

Burnout is a gradual process in that it happens over a period of time. One way to find out whether you are burnt out is by comparing your current performance with past months or weeks. It helps to determine when you started slumping and possibly what contributed to the emotional and physical exhaustion.

Poor Self-Care Strategy

This manifests in several ways. When some people are suffering from burnout, they tend to make unhealthy choices, which might involve drinking too much alcohol, eating too much junk food, not eating enough balanced meals and being sedentary.

“In my case, what I really denied myself was enough sleep. On several nights, I would sleep less than four hours,” says Beth.

Preoccupied With Work Even While Away From Work

If you find yourself expending much of your mental energy mulling over your work even when away from work, say on leave, you might unknowingly be suffering from burnout.

Interpersonal Problems

Assuming that you were an outgoing and introverted person and you suddenly prefer being alone, it could be a possible sign of burnout. Also, you might find that you are having more conflict with your friends, co-workers and family.

