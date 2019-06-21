9 ways to gain competitive edge while on internship

By LILYS NJERU

Most institutions of higher learning make it mandatory for students to go for internship before they are allowed to graduate. On one hand, attachment helps students acquire hands-on experience in their area of specialisation. On the other hand, it provides interns with a platform to display their capabilities to a potential employer. So how can one increase their chances of being retained by the company after the internship period is over?

Be a Team Player

When hiring, most employers look for individuals who are able to work and get along with their colleagues. If you are given a task as a group, ensure that you play your part. Ask relevant questions, and share your ideas. To develop a good relationship with your co-workers, you can join them for lunch or in other social engagements.

Be Committed

This encompasses various aspects such as getting to work on time, completing assigned tasks, volunteering to take up new assignments and contributing to the growth of the company. It is also essential that you enjoy your work and ask for feedback that will help you gauge your performance, or to improve.

Build Strong Professional

Relationships

It is one thing to get along with your co-workers, but it is another thing altogether to build a strong professional network. While on internship, find a mentor who can guide you and help you learn the ropes. If you ask around, you will find that many people are indebted to their colleagues for giving them a hand up in their current positions.

This could be a job opportunity they shared or even tips to succeed in an interview.

Steer Clear Off Office Politics

While at work, you could get stuck in-between two opposing power figures at the expense of getting the job done. Avoid such situations by staying focused and objective, and staying away from colleagues who spend too much time talking behind other peoples’ backs.

Take Advantage of the Resources Available

To expand your knowledge and be more valuable to your employer, take time to attend relevant conferences, and read journals that focus on your area of specialisation.

Learn the Office Culture

It helps to understand how an office runs and operates. While some offices employ team-based approaches with employee participation on all levels, others have a more traditional and formal management style. Observe your colleagues and ask questions where you need clarification. It is also important that you adhere to your organisation’s dress code.

Stay in Touch even after the Internship

Once the attachment period is over, if the organisation does not have a job opening, or if you need to go back to school, ensure that you keep in touch. This is one way of ensuring that you remain in their databases, and it will be easy for them to remember you when there is an opening. Even if you choose a different career path, it is necessary to stay in touch with your past employers and mentors.

On the flip side, interns should avoid mistakes such as:

Taking the Internship Too Casually

Some students don’t take internship opportunities seriously, especially if they are still in school. Some show up late to work, while others abscond without any proper reason. While in his third year of college, Dennis Muriithi, now a fourth year engineering student, had his internship terminated because his boss felt he was approaching the job too casually.

“One of the biggest mistakes I made was that I failed to set personal targets at the beginning of the internship. I just used to show up at work and tackle my assignments.

A few weeks later, I got bored and started missing work. I was dismissed shortly afterwards, and it took me a long time to get another internship,” he shares.

Avoiding 'Boring' Tasks

Ann Wanja, an accountant by profession, is in her late twenties. She regrets quitting an internship position just because she was being assigned menial tasks.

She felt that her former colleagues were taking advantage of her and assigning her the jobs they did not like, such as filing and typing reports. She wishes that she had talked to her employer about this and performed some of these tasks without grumbling.