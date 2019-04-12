Tablets are as good as dead, this one however…

By KIUMBUKU MUCHUKU

Here is the thing, tablets are no longer popular. They have been disrupted by hybrid laptops, and in many respects tablets were a fad driven by hype. Don’t get me wrong, they are very useful and have many applications in today’s world, and this is where the Alldocube X plays from. Obviously, the first thing you would be curious about is, who is Alldocube?

They are a device manufacturer from China that are pursuing success via Indiegogo. Right now, they are touting the Alldocube X, a 10.5-inch tablet that, somehow, is gaining global attention. The 10.5-inch display is huge, even by tablet standards.

It is bright in all respects with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, everything you dream about in a tablet. It runs on a MediaTek MT8176 Processor with a Power VR GX6250 GPU, a very convenient marriage if there ever was one, and with 4GB of RAM, it runs efficiently. It comes with 128GB storage, and yes, you can expand it by a further 128GB via a micrSD card slot. They have added the usual bits and bobs, WiFi 5, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, but, weirdly, no GPS support.

The cameras aren’t bad though. It has an 8MP camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front. For faster access, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back, and that works well too. The obvious question remains, why is this tablet drawing so much attention?

The 10.5-inch screen makes this a very attractive media consumption platform. Sure, some video formats have colour issues, but it is a minor matter at best, given the device and what it can do. Then there is the connectivity. The WiFi 5 spot in it makes this a realistically global device. Sure, WiFi is ubiquitous, but there are individuals who face challenges in some parts of the world, and this device isn’t one to disappoint.

Another key factor is the storage - 128GB of storage onboard by default is way past superb. Even better, you can double it with ease. It is also a performer, its processor and RAM and GPU arrangement make it one of the best performers out there in its class. It charges via a USB Type C port and has an 8000mAh battery that gives it a solid work day with ordinary use. Does it make sense to buy one? Now, that is the tricky question. While ideally this is just another big tablet, it is also a good one.