All about digital art

By COLLINS KARIUKI

More by this Author

In this era of ever-evolving technology, art is no longer limited to traditional forms such as painting, sculpting or drawing.

Considered to be the latest revolutionary idea in the art scene, the marriage of technology and art to create digital art has exponentially redefined art.

Digital art is an artistic work that incorporates digital technology either in its creation, or in distribution. Now that technology seems to be at its peak, digital art started way back, in the early 60s when artists began experimenting with computers and other products of technology.

EXHIBITIONS

It instigated more collaboration between artists, scientists and engineers, who, between the 1970s and the 1980s, increasingly experimented with contemporary art as a whole. Consequently, by the end of the millennium, museums were already showcasing exhibitions on digital art.

This new media has improved tremendously over the last couple of years. Arguably, digital art has revolutionised the art scene.

Not only has it changed the way art is created, it has also changed the way it is viewed and distributed.

Rather than using paint, brushes, or acrylics, creatives can now create their pieces using light, pixels and even sound. Breaking the limitation of a two-dimensional canvas, artists can now create three-dimensional pieces to be viewed on screens.

CAREERS

This has enabled artists to kickstart their careers without much capital, and also to break the conventional way of showcasing art in exhibitions, thereby allowing the exchange and movement of art pieces online. Now, art pieces can go viral within very short periods of time.

Currently, digital art has grown to consist of vector drawing, digital photography, 3D modelling and digital photo manipulation.

With a computer, the right software, internet connection, and a creative mind, one can start off as a digital artist. Popular digital art applications include Photoshop, Coreldraw, Artrage, Artweaver and Affinity Design.