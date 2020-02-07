Demand that you be taken through a fair performance review process and be given the feedback you are entitled to as per your company’s policies.

Q: I have been appraised four times by my supervisors since I started working in this organisation. However, nothing good has ever come out of these exercises, even though I always meet most of my objectives and even exceed in others. I am beginning to think that these are just meaningless exercises that are meant to help HR managers meet their Key Performance Indicators. I want to know, are appraisals really important or are they done only for record keeping purposes?

You situation is disagreeable. A good employer should be concerned about the productivity of his or her employees. We are all hired to perform certain tasks for those who employ us, and in return, we receive monetary compensation for our time, skills and effort. If an employer fails to check on the progress of their employees regularly, a number of things can go awfully wrong.

Firstly, they will have no way of determining the contributions that the employees make to the success of the organisation. Performance reviews are not just about measuring output. They are also done with the aim of understanding any circumstances that could hinder productivity. When you evaluate yourself, you are likely to see the gaps, find out why they exist, and bridge them. Third, you will miss out on third party feedback, which is necessary and important for you to improve. In an ideal situation, your supervisor should not only evaluate your work, but also guide and motivate you to do more.

Fourth, you will miss an opportunity to get insights on the skills and competencies you need to improve on. Performance-related feedback should help employees discover avenues for training and mentorship that could impact their career growth. Lastly, if you don’t go through this exercise, you will lack information that will be crucial when negotiating a pay rise, bonus or promotion, and sadly put you at the mercy of your employer.

Because you are exceeding your targets, your employer is selfishly enjoying your valuable output and does not want to provide you with information that could require him to pay you more. Demand that you be taken through a fair performance review process and be given the feedback you are entitled to as per your company’s policies. If there is no provision for a performance review process in your company, request for one.

Share your concerns and say that you need information regarding your performance. Lastly, just go ahead and ask for a pay rise. What do you stand to lose by not asking? Remind your supervisor that you have been working hard and although you have not received any negative feedback, you would like a review of your terms of engagement. The responses you get from these three interventions will help you know whether you need to stay there or explore other avenues.

