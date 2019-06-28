By FRED GITUKU

Q What is it that makes certain people advance in their careers, while others do not, despite the fact that they have the same academic qualifications, and despite the fact that they are not extraordinary in any way in terms of output? Are there people who are naturally likable to bosses or is it just about luck?

A guaranteed recipe for career success does not exist. The accounts of people who have achieved success in their careers differ, and in some cases quite remarkably so. It is neither advisable nor entirely possible for one to clone the accomplishments of another.

While academic qualifications and results at work are important, they merely form part of the common ingredients of career success.

They are not sure recipes for prosperity. Many other factors, some of which are readily available in books and online, tend to have a positive effect on career success, including a keen interest in one’s profession. Are you truly interested in your career and is it apparent in your interactions with others? Success rarely keeps the company of laid back, spiritless individuals.

UNIQUE ABILITIES

Another element could be acutely cultivated skills that enable one to master a trade. What are your unique abilities? Have you identified what you are truly good at or nurtured your abilities to an outstanding level of excellence and performance?

Another pertinent aspect is impact and influence on others. Does your output at work ripple outwards and affect stakeholders in ways that enable them to succeed? Are you able to cultivate relationships and positively influence others?

Ordinarily, success is neither a private nor selfish affair. Ask yourself whether others are drawing value from your endeavours.

Often understated, or even disdained at the workplace, is the ability to seek, receive and act on feedback. Do you know how others truly experience you? Self-awareness could exponentially increase the chances of career success. Do you deliberately seek and act on feedback, or are you likely to scoff at views about you that do not massage your ego?

