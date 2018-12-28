By JANE MUIRURI

More by this Author

Q. I am newly employed. Three weeks ago, the company I work for hosted us for a Christmas dinner at one of the top hotels. I assumed that we would all let our hair down and enjoy ourselves and get to know each other away from the rigidness of the office.

After the meal, the bar was open and we were invited to order the drinks of our choice. I could not wait to drink under the company’s bill. After a while though, I realised that everyone, including my bosses, was looking at me in a funny way. Later, one of colleagues told me to go easy on the drinking. Why would an employer buy you free drinks yet judge you when you take it?

December is a happy month, and we look forward to putting on our dancing shoes and party clothes. It is good to enjoy the celebrations, however, you need to be cautious especially when you are with colleagues. The purpose of the Christmas dinner is to appreciate employees for their efforts throughout the year, and to promote team spirit. It is also a chance to socialise and bond with your boss, therefore it is advisable to be sober.

Remember that you are associated with the brand of your organisation at all times, therefore any socially unacceptable behaviour will put your employers brand into disrepute. It is okay to have a few drinks, but you must ensure that you don’t surpass your usual limit to avoid getting drunk and disorderly. In fact, it is advisable to have fewer drinks than normal since you are still required to maintain professionalism even at the party, strange as it may sound.

The quietest employee can be a chatterbox after imbibing several free drinks, therefore, this is not the time to let the boss know that you were not happy with your recent salary review and why you deserve a promotion least they lose you to competition.

There are other factors that you must also consider when you are attending a corporate function. Your dressing should be smart and casual but not revealing.

You should also honour the hours of attendance by arriving on time and not overstaying the invite. As a guideline, you should never leave the function before the CEO.

This is also not the time to express undying love to that colleague you have been eyeing the entire year.