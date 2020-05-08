Q: Working from home, as we have been instructed to do during this pandemic, is a new experience for me. I am trying to adapt fast but I’m experiencing a number of challenges in discharging my duties because I feel like nobody is seeing my efforts. How can I stay productive and ensure that I stand out among my peers so that my seniors and employer take note?

Working from home is the new normal and will most likely be adopted by many employers even after the pandemic is over. Most people are struggling to work from home and still be productive.

Thankfully, there are a number of things you can do to maintain your productivity even while working remotely.

Create a conducive working environment at home whereby there will be minimal interruptions from other members of your family.

Establish a routine so that you don’t compromise on office hours; then ensure you have all resources required for you to deliver. You could subscribe to a reliable internet provider now that you are saving a little on commuting expenses.

Discuss your targets, priorities and deliverables with your supervisor on a weekly basis so that you can focus better and adhere to set deadlines.

Maintain communication with your supervisor and team members and ensure you are responsive on e-mails, messages and WhatsApp.

Treat remote meetings the same way you would face-to-face ones. Prepare and ensure your dress code is acceptable. Do not show up to the meeting with a bare chest or a torn T-shirt. Maintain professionalism at all times.

BE POSITIVE

Word of caution: do not undertake personal errands during working hours. In fact, you should be on standby since you can be called in to the office on short notice.

When the workload demands it, be open to flexible working hours and even during weekends or past official working hours. However, it is important to take time to rest. Give yourself breaks in between the working hours so that you don’t burnout.

Be supportive of all cost-cutting initiatives that your employer might implement, and maintain the same level of energy and enthusiasm.

Be positive and encourage your colleagues to also stay productive so as to support the business during this difficult time.

In case you have ideas that might improve the business during this difficult period or rationalise costs, share these with your supervisor.

This is also an opportunity for you to demonstrate to your manager that you can deliver on your roles even without supervision. This might work to your advantage when normalcy resumes, and could define your next career move.