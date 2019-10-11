According to the Kenya Economic survey 2019, 840,600 jobs were created last year compared to the 909,800 jobs in 2017.

A report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that nine out of every 10 unemployed Kenyans are below 35 years.

By LILYS NJERU

Every day you wake up and go to work, looking forward to the end of the month for the pay you are assured of getting. On the drive to work though, has it ever occurred to you that one day you could be laid off? That you could be retrenched or that your company could close shop, rendering you jobless?

This is the rude surprise that hundreds of young millennials have had to contend with in the last two years, as many companies have been downsizing and letting go of their employees. A fortnight ago, SportPesa, the gambling company that set up base in Kenya in 2014, ceased operations an exited the country, leaving hundreds of young Kenyans jobless, joining millions of other unemployed youth.

Since then, young Kenyans have been sharing their frustration on social media under the hashtags #Ilostmyjob and #helpsavemyjob.

SAMMY MINGU, 41

Sammy Mingu.

Sammy was well aware that his job could come to an end any time.

“I was working on a short-term contract, and expected to be out of employment at the end of the stipulated time. What I did not know is that even with my 16 years of experience and a Master’s degree to boast about, finding a job would still be difficult. It has now been a year and four months of job hunting. I have found out that job hunting is tough for everyone, not just me.

When my contract ended, I was in the process of constructing a house for my family, and I footed the cost of most of their other needs including rent, food and school fees.

I had worked as a program officer for the company for five years and six months, and that job meant a lot to me. It was the hallmark of my career. Thankfully, I had made a big investment for my family in terms of education and housing, and I had some savings.

I started looking for a job even before my contract ended, yet I have not yet been successful. With part of my savings, I managed to complete the house, although I had to move in before doing some finishes.

I have received great support from my wife and close relatives. They have been of great help. A few good friends have also offered me a number of short term consultancy opportunities, and I’m also a small scale farmer back in the village.

My advice to young people is that even as you work, whether as an employee or self-employed, plan for any eventuality. Sometimes things happen without warning, and when you least expect. Be good to your family in times of plenty, as they provide strong social nets which you can fall back on. Even if they do not return the favour materially, their empathy and psychosocial support will go a long way to guarantee your own emotional well-being.

DANIEL OMWANCHA, 31

Daniel Omwancha.

In class, Daniel works hard hoping that this time around, his quest for a job will be fruitful. He is pursuing his second degree in Education at Rongo University.

He loves teaching and even though that has not guaranteed him employment, he plans to enrol for a Master’s degree and later, a PhD course. He believes that this will give him the edge he needs to get a full time, well-paying job.

He was 27 years old when he received the dreadful letter indicating that he had been laid off.

“Have you ever read something and for a moment, your mind went blank? That is exactly what happened to me. The layoff came at very bad time, when I was newly married, and was just beginning to think about investing. To make matters worse, my grandfather, who passed on this year, depended on me.

That job meant so much to me. It was a non-governmental organisation and I was entitled to some enticing benefits. When I was retrenched, I still had 18 months remaining on my contract.

At that time, I was working in Nairobi, and after spending all my savings as well as the money I had set aside to buy a car, I moved back home to Kisii. Losing a job is such a terrible thing. It can ruin relationships - my wife left me and at one point, I almost took my life. It is by sheer luck that my mother came to my rescue before it was too late.

I started looking for a job that would match my previous pay grade, but I could not find one. After two unsuccessful years, a friend introduced me to freelance writing. Working online gave me the seed capital I needed to venture into farming. I started planting maize, beans and sugar cane for sale, and kept chicken.

To date, I am still doing farming, and the proceeds have enabled me to pay for my school fees and meet my other daily expenses.

What I learnt is that you should not be fussy when job hunting. I was so focused on getting a well-paying job that many opportunities that promised less slipped through my fingers.

Also, please save for rainy days. And remain positive. If you compare your life or career progression with others, you will always feel inadequate and stress will bring you down very fast. I learnt this the hard way because I slumped into depression.

To the jobless young people who are struggling in the city, you should know that it is OK to cut your losses and return to the village, since life here is more affordable.

KARIMI MWARI, 31

Karimi Mwari.

One year and seven months ago, Karimi lost her job. Her main source of income.

“I was working at a human resource firm. I had been an intern there for six months before I got a contract. I had only served for four months.

As much as my contract was pegged on donor funding, I was completely unprepared for losing the job. It was such a scary and devastating moment because I had worked hard to prove myself capable of the role I held, and had earned recognition from the organisation’s continental head. My line manager had been so impressed with my performance, that she had added more duties and responsibilities to my job description. Furthermore, I had a Bachelor of Commerce degree, and was a member of the Institute of Human Resource Management.

Despite my fear, I was hopeful that I would find another job, certainly before the end of the year. With my work experience spanning over 10 years and my education background, I knew that it was just a matter of time.

I consider myself intelligent, hardworking, responsible and passionate about my job, a team player and an independent worker. I had fantastic references, strong work samples, a never-say-die attitude and so many other nice things to populate my CV with.

I spent my first three months as a jobless person writing a paper themed: Leadership and How Personality Traits Affect Teamwork, and researching online about organisational behaviour and paradigm shifts in modern day employment.

Before I knew it, I was six months into unemployment, and now it has been more than a year since I lost my job. Surviving without a steady income is the worst nightmare for a millennial. There are so many bills to pay. Also, it is so frustrating to have your CV rejected, or to receive regret letters every day yet you spent several hours studying in university, and later honing your skills at the workplace. Inevitably, you start to doubt yourself, and interviews start to feel like a meeting with the firing squad. I have applied for hundreds of jobs and received many regrets, and many employers just don’t respond.

I have learnt that job hunting is not what it used to be. As a job seeker, you have to come up with creative methods of writing your CV so that it catches the recruiters’ eye. One job advert might attract more than 500 applicants! Also, you have to motivate yourself every day, as employers don’t always send regret mails, meaning that you are constantly hoping to receive a call from a recruiter.

Nowadays, I spend most of my time searching jobs online, through company websites and other trusted sites.

I wish I could get back to employment. I believe there should be more women in management positions so that they can be role models for the young women. Also, I feel that certain HR policies need to change, and I will not rest until I see that happen.

Another key advice for anyone who is employed is that they should ensure that they get a good medical cover. Being able to afford quality medical care is so important. If the government modified the healthcare system so that more people can afford free and quality health services, the burden on the poor would be alleviated.

I hate to live from hand to mouth. It is nice to afford a new pair of shoe or a new dress, or to take yourself on a date without wondering where the bus fare to your next volunteer gig will come from.

I recently revived my clothes selling business, and I also help other jobless youth write their CVs. In my free time I learn languages via YouTube and other online sites.

“If you have just lost your job, know that it is okay to not be okay. Accept that you need to cut down on your expenses and forgo some luxuries for a while. Your phone will not ring as often as it used to, and invites to parties and hangouts will reduce. That’s fine, however, there are those who will never forsake you. Try to subscribe to various company websites and be on the lookout for vacancy announcements. Ask for referrals from friends, and try to network on sites such as LinkedIn. Also, find courses online that can help develop your skills such as Coursera. Some universities also offer free online courses.